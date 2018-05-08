Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Mitsubishi Corp says annual profit hits record on higher coal prices

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp on Tuesday reported a 27 percent increase in profit to a record for the last financial year due to stronger coking coal prices, and forecast a 7 percent rise for this year.

The company's net income for the year through March 31 came to 560.17 billion yen , compared with its own estimate of 540 billion yen and a mean estimate of 546.54 billion yen among nine analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.

The result surpassed its previous highest profit of 471.3 billion yen reached in the year to March, 2008.

For the year that started in April, Mitsubishi is forecasting profit of 600 billion yen, above a mean estimate of 568.18 billion yen from nine analysts.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese in Kyoto

Live and study in the beautiful cultural capital of Japan.

Applications close June 1st

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food and Drink

Wife&Husband Cafe

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Lifestyle

Groped, Scared, Disgusted: Stories Of Dealing With Chikan In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Temples

Genko-an Temple

GaijinPot Travel

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Guilt-free animal adventures in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 12-13

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

From ‘Bari-kyari’ To ‘Himono-Onna’: Japan’s Habit Of Labeling Women

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI