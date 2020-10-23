Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Mitsubishi's SpaceJet Photo: Wikipedia
business

Mitsubishi Heavy said to be freezing development of regional jet

1 Comment
By Tim Kelly and Maki Shiraki
TOKYO

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will freeze development of its SpaceJet regional jet as the COVID-19 pandemic squeezes finances and erodes prospects for Japan's first passenger aircraft in half a century, two sources said.

The sources with knowledge of the decision told Reuters that the plan would be announced along with a medium-term business plan on Oct 30. They declined to be identified because the plan is not yet public.

Mitsubishi Heavy said in a statement it was considering various options for the SpaceJet but that it had not decided to freeze development. It will announce plans for the SpaceJet along with its group business plan on Oct 30, the company said.

Coronavirus travel curbs around the world have forced airlines to shrink operations to survive. The industry crisis means carriers have little money to buy planes that they may have to keep on the ground until the pandemic ends and demand revives.

The regional jet's launch customer, ANA Holdings is borrowing heavily and cutting costs in a bid to weather the crisis. While it has seen some rebound in domestic demand helped by government travel subsidies, international travel is still a fraction of what it was before the outbreak.

Japan's biggest carrier will likely post a 500 billion yen ($4.77 billion) net loss in the year ending March 31, a source told Reuters on Wednesday.

MHI's pullback from the SpaceJet program comes after Japan's biggest aerospace company in March halved its annual budget for its development and suspended plans for a possible variant seen as key to winning orders from U.S. airlines.

A key supplier to commercial aircraft makers Boeing Co, and Airbus SE , MHI, with Japanese government encouragement, started the SpaceJet program in a bid to establish itself as a global commercial plane maker. The development, however, was plagued by technical problems that forced it to delay its first delivery to ANA six times from 2013 to the end of March 2022.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese with Kumon Now!

Now is the time to get a head start on your Japanese studies while at home.

Apply Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Major job losses coming, even in Japan. Buckle up folks, things are about to get bumpy...

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 42, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Aiming For 45 kg: Disordered Eating Recovery In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

Quiet Day Trips from Osaka

GaijinPot Travel

Exploring Koyasan, Japan’s Most Holy Town

GaijinPot Blog

How Difficult is the JLPT N1 for Japanese People?

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Why Blonde-Haired, Blue-Eyed Sailor Moon Is Neither White Nor Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Using a Japanese Rice Cooker

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For October 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 41, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Hikes Around Tokyo To Catch Stunning Views Of Autumn Leaves

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #102: Stay Pawsitive With Hissterically Funny Cat Tweets

GaijinPot Blog