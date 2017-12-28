Mitsubishi Materials unit hid data fabrication to avoid damages claims: report

Mitsubishi Materials Corp President Akira Takeuchi (2nd right) bows with Executive Vice President Naoki Ono, Mitsubishi Shindoh Co President Kazumasa Hori and Mitsubishi Cable Industries Ltd. President Nobuhiro Takayanagi during a news conference in Tokyo on Thursday.

A former president of a Mitsubishi Materials Corp subsidiary knew of data fabrication but continued to ship affected products, fearing that revealing the misconduct could lead to damages claims from customers and the company's bankruptcy, an interim investigation report said Thursday.

The report also said a lack of compliance awareness resulted in irregularities at another group company. A final report will be submitted around the end of February.

"I apologize from the bottom of my heart to our customers and stakeholders for the trouble caused," Mitsubishi Materials President Akira Takeuchi told a press conference in Tokyo.

Takeuchi said his company will introduce outside consultants and enhance controls at its plants and subsidiaries to prevent a recurrence of quality-control issues.

According to the interim report, irregularities at Mitsubishi Cable Industries Ltd dated to the 1990s. It said former Mitsubishi Cable Industries President Hiroaki Murata, who stepped down from the post on Dec 1 was informed around February of this year of the existence of a "list" of steps for carrying out data rigging.

But Murata allowed shipments to continue, fearing that if the company reported the falsification to its customers, it would be flooded with requests concerning products, making it difficult to deliver them on time. He was also afraid of receiving compensation demands, it said.

Mitsubishi Materials has said Mitsubishi Cable Industries skipped a required inspection on some of its sealing products used for joining metal parts such as pipes, and also falsified data for magnetic wire used in electrical products.

The report also found that irregularities at Mitsubishi Shindoh Co, which rigged data for copper products, started in 2001 at the latest.

Mitsubishi Shindoh had prioritized strengthening a new car component business instead of sticking to safety rules, the report said.

To prevent a recurrence, the company needs a "basic mindset" that it will "keep its promises to customers" and take orders based on its capabilities, the report suggested. Mitsubishi Shindoh also needs to implement quality-control training for its employees and an increased use of automatic data entry to avoid manual manipulation, it said.

Mitsubishi Shindoh said Thursday three of its executives are set to resign on Dec 31 to clarify management responsibility, while Mitsubishi Shindoh's president and vice president will return part of their remuneration.

Japan Inc. has been reeling from a string of industrial scandals, threatening its reputation for quality.

Nissan Motor Co and Subaru Co admitted that uncertified staff conducted car inspections at their domestic plants, triggering a recall in the Japanese market. Toray Industries Inc said a subsidiary supplied tire cord fabric and other products with falsified data to customers.

