Mitsubishi says it is on track to deliver long-delayed jets by 2020

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd is on track to deliver its repeatedly delayed commercial jet by mid-2020, the head of its aircraft unit said, despite a risk of an order cancellation.
The Mitsubishi Regional Jet (MRJ) aircraft has been delayed five times from an original delivery target of 2013, leading to spiraling costs. News this month that an order for the aircraft from Eastern Air Lines was "likely to be lost" has spurred more questions about the outlook of the project.
"We are proceeding pretty much in line with plans," said Hisakazu Mizutani, president of Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp, referring to the mid-2020 deadline. "We can just about make it."
Mizutani said the planemaker was at risk of losing Eastern Air Lines' order for 20 MRJ aircraft with an option for 20 more, but that it was "continuing conversations" with the airline.
Mitsubishi Aircraft said the order has not yet been canceled.
Overall, the Mitsubishi unit has orders for 233 of the 90-seat aircraft, the company has said previously, and aims to sell more than 1,000 of the planes over two decades.
Buyers such as ANA Holdings have said they have no plans to cancel orders despite the delays.
Mitsubishi Aircraft is majority owned by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, with Toyota Motor Corp and Mitsubishi Corp also holding stakes.
jpn_guy
It is very interesting to see psychologically how this works.
Mitsubishi is going to be seven years late with their plane. Yet ANA are still standing by them.
If this was a non-Japanese manufacturer, they would have cancelled the deal long ago, with all the attendant bad publicity, which would reinforce the widely held belief that foreigners are unreliable and can't do things properly.
However, as it is, it is a Japanese firm that is failing to get its act together and the issue just keeps trundling along. The lack of drastic action and subsequent wall-to-wall media coverage of a huge dispute allows people to kind of ignore what is happening, and hang on to the belief that Japanese companies are, by default, far more trustworthy than their overseas counterparts.
Obviously, people in all countries of the world cut their own some slack (and maybe there is government pressure on ANA not to pull out) but in this case it is more than a little jarring due to the kind of statements you will hear local people come out with about Japanese reliability, efficient and on time delivery and whining that foreigners can't do things properly (comments which you will have heard if you have worked for a Japanese manufacturer).
It is almost as if incidents that confirm existing prejudices are widely trumpeted while those that do not are quietly forgotten about.
Anyway, I hope they get the aircraft ready eventually. It will be cool for Japan to have its own domestic-made plane.
forgetaboutit
they cannot even build a quality home appliance. im not flying in that thing