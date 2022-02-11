Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Mizuho Bank suffers another ATM system failure

TOKYO

Mizuho Bank experienced a system failure that disrupted automated teller machines on Friday, the major Japanese banking group said, marking the 11th system failure since February last year.

The bank has not made public how many ATMs were affected, but it stopped 90 ATMs to conduct maintenance and inspection work. The disruption occurred around 9 a.m. and continued until around 4:30 p.m.

The megabank saw transactions temporarily suspended at about 80 percent of its ATMs in one case in February 2021. The series of outages has led parent Mizuho Financial Group Inc. to replace its president.

The 90 ATMs stopped Friday included some that were functioning, the bank said, adding that disruptions had also occurred at other ATMs. The bank notified customers of the disruptions on its website after 2 p.m. and urged them to go to other ATMs.

"We apologize to our customers for causing inconvenience," the bank said.

