Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Mizuho to revise contingency plan for system failure after recent glitches

0 Comments
By Stephen Culp
TOKYO

Mizuho Financial Group Inc will revise its contingency plan for a system failure by the end of June, the lender said on Monday, after it suffered four system glitches during a two-week period from February to March.

Mizuho, Japan's third largest lender by assets, reported a large-scale system breakdown on Feb. 28, affecting 4,318 automated teller machines (ATMs) out of 5,395 nationwide, leaving thousands of bank cards and passbooks stuck inside the devices. The bank also suffered two minor system glitches at ATMs on March 3 and 7.

The latest issue on March 11 was a hardware problem at its data centre, which delayed 263 foreign currency-denominated remittances for corporate clients, worth 50 billion yen ($451.6 million).

Mizuho later said it set up a third-party committee to investigate the series of system troubles.

Finance Minister Taro Aso said the Financial Services Agency accepted a report from Mizuho at the end of March. But the content was not disclosed to the public.

Mizuho started operating its current system in July 2019 after spending more than 400 billion yen to develop it, following large-scale system glitches in 2002 and 2011.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 5-11

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Battling Ingrained Sexism in the Japanese Workplace

Savvy Tokyo

Education

Nishimachi International School Welcomes Parents To Its Virtual Open Campus

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Preparing Your Child to Walk to School in Japan Without You

Savvy Tokyo

Yamaguchi

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

Castles

Iwakuni Castle

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

6 Sakura Flavored Sweets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of The Week #125: The Go-To Gotou Campaign 

GaijinPot Blog

Is Hanami Actually Fun?

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 29-April 4

Savvy Tokyo