NTT Docomo to expand mobile overseas remittance service to China, Thailand

TOKYO

NTT Docomo Inc will expand its money transfer mobile overseas remittance service to China and Thailand from Monday, bringing the total number of destination countries and regions to 42. Remittances to 70 banks and financial institutions in China and 28 in Thailand will be possible for a flat fee of 1,000 yen (tax free).

Docomo’s mobile overseas remittance service, which launched in 2011, enables Japanese subscribers to send funds with ease and convenience to children studying abroad or family working overseas. It has also been used increasingly by Docomo’s foreign subscribers in Japan to remit funds to family back home. Many subscribers are now expected to use the service for remittances to China and Thailand, two countries with vibrant economies.

Docomo’s overseas remittance service can be used via a web browser or iOS/Android app on a Docomo feature phone or smartphone. The service is available anytime, except between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. Japan time. After registering, the user simply deposits cash into their Docomo Koza account at an ATM, bank or convenience store, or via Pay-easy, prior to making a remittance.

