Nikkei closes above 24,000 for 1st time in 14 months

Tokyo stocks advanced sharply Friday, sending the benchmark Nikkei to the highest level in 14 months, on prospects of a near-term U.S.-China trade deal and a clearer path to Brexit with the governing Conservative Party's victory in the U.K. election.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 598.29 points, or 2.55 percent, from Thursday at 24,023.10. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 27.15 points, or 1.59 percent, higher at 1,739.98.

All industry categories gained, led by nonferrous metal, marine transportation and machinery issues.

