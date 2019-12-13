Nikkei closes above 24,000 for 1st time in 14 months

Tokyo stocks advanced sharply Friday, sending the benchmark Nikkei to the highest level in 14 months, on prospects of a near-term U.S.-China trade deal and a clearer path to Brexit with the governing Conservative Party's victory in the U.K. election.
The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 598.29 points, or 2.55 percent, from Thursday at 24,023.10. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 27.15 points, or 1.59 percent, higher at 1,739.98.
All industry categories gained, led by nonferrous metal, marine transportation and machinery issues.© KYODO
indigo
due to the stimulus , the super big fake money package injected in the economy.
the day before the darkness...
MSR Japan
Good news for some and some can see the good news while others only see darkness.
Many currencies rising against the yen today too, UK pound & NZ$ to mention a couple, good for some doing business out of Japan.
JeffLee
My Nikkei 225 index fund is one my best investments.
Madden
It's gonna go up up up!
kurisupisu
What a startling effect the Conservative win is having across the world!