Nikkei closes at 26-year high

Japan's Nikkei share average hit a 26-year high on Tuesday, helped by gains on Wall Street during a Japanese holiday, while index heavyweight Fast Retailing soared on strong December sales.

The Nikkei ended 0.6% higher at 23,849.99, the highest closing level since November 1991. Japanese markets were closed on Monday for a national holiday.

Fast Retailing Co rose 1.2% after the clothing company said on Friday that same-store sales at its Uniqlo clothing outlets in Japan rose 18.1% in December on the year. Fast Retailing added 20 points to the Nikkei index and was the biggest contributor.

Chip-making equipment manufacturers and electronic components makers outperformed, with Tokyo Electron rising 1.7% and TDK Corp adding 0.9%.

The broader Topix ended 0.5% higher at 1,889.29, its highest closing level since June 1991.

