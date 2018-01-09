Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Nikkei closes at 26-year high

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's Nikkei share average hit a 26-year high on Tuesday, helped by gains on Wall Street during a Japanese holiday, while index heavyweight Fast Retailing soared on strong December sales.

The Nikkei ended 0.6% higher at 23,849.99, the highest closing level since November 1991. Japanese markets were closed on Monday for a national holiday.

Fast Retailing Co rose 1.2% after the clothing company said on Friday that same-store sales at its Uniqlo clothing outlets in Japan rose 18.1% in December on the year. Fast Retailing added 20 points to the Nikkei index and was the biggest contributor.

Chip-making equipment manufacturers and electronic components makers outperformed, with Tokyo Electron rising 1.7% and TDK Corp adding 0.9%.

The broader Topix ended 0.5% higher at 1,889.29, its highest closing level since June 1991.

© Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Holiday Campaign

Reasonable Door-To-Door Transportation From Your Home To Tokyo's Airports

MK TAXI

View More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free beer!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Zoos and Aquariums

Aqua Park Shinagawa

GaijinPot Travel

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Events

This Week in Japan Jan. 8-14, 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Savvy’s Guide To All Events You Can’t Miss In Tokyo This Year

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Jan 6-8

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Ways To Start (And Finish) Your New Year In Japan Right

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Seijin No Hi: Celebrating Japanese Youth’s Rite of Passage

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

Robot Restaurant

Offer

Buy 3 get 1 free!

BARKT

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen