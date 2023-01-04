Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo Stock Exchange officials and workers attend a ceremony to mark the first trading day of the year on Wednesday. Photo: David Mareuil/Pool via AP
business

Nikkei ends at 10-month low on BOJ tightening fears

11 Comments
TOKYO

Tokyo stocks got off to a bumpy start Wednesday, the first trading day of 2023, with the Nikkei ending at a 10-month low amid fears that the Bank of Japan could move further toward monetary tightening and cause the yen to rise sharply against the U.S. dollar.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 377.64 points, or 1.45 percent, from Friday to 25,716.86, its lowest close since March 15. The broader Topix index was down 23.56 points, or 1.25 percent, at 1,868.15. Japanese financial markets were closed Monday and Tuesday due to the New Year holidays.

Nearly all 33 industries on the Tokyo Stock Exchange fell, with marine transportation, mining, and precision instrument issues among the worst performers.

11 Comments
ok so why if all stocks are down jpy rate against usd high?makes no sense to me.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

@Eastman

Interest rates are climbing. That sucks liquidity out of the market.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

Yen will start weakening again once the market realizes that there is no chance Kuroda is raising interest rates.

0 ( +6 / -6 )

In the picture at the Tokyo Stock Exchange, why are all the men old and middle-aged, while the women are young, and of course, pretty in their kimonos?

0 ( +4 / -4 )

@Hermitage Nads

Kuroda has no choice. Inflation is coming whether he likes it or not.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Kuroda’s only choice is which currency he will keep his final salary payment in.

Last month, the BOJ bought a record amount of JGBs. That to my mind is no “monetary tightening”, although bond yields did rise.

If the new head of the BOJ wants to hike short term interest rates, I should think she/he (who am I kidding, I don’t think the LDP will select a woman to replace Kuroda) will stop sucking up all the JGBs with printed money, before they do so.

This BOJ approach is ridiculous. They have had to buy record amounts of bonds to keep their cap on yields, even after allowing yields to rise to 0.5%. If the BOJ were to stop buying JGBs, JGBs will plummet.

If this is want Japan Inc is planning, the government will need something like the pension fund to start buying all these bonds instead of the BOJ. But to do that the pension fund would have to sell its other assets.

It is not going to be smooth sailing for whoever is idiotic enough to replace Kuroda, I imagine.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Kuroda has no choice. Inflation is coming whether he likes it or not.

theyve been saying that for 20yrs, Japan cant even reach 1% inflation.

domestic consumption will never grow until Japanese workers have the expendable income to spend,

their wages are actually getting smaller. increasing interest rates will make home loans more expensive meaning even less expendable income to families.

most 1st world economies are averaging around 6~10%. Japan still under 4%. when worldwide inflation settles where do you think Japan us headed again!?

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

very good!!, short the NIkkei!!!

-7 ( +0 / -7 )

Why the kimonos?

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Why the kimonos?

You do realize this is Japan, right?

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Talking about strong yen while still being 10% down compared to last year at the same time?

0 ( +2 / -2 )

