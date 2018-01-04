Nikkei ends at 26-year high on first trading day of year

People offer prayers Thursday on the first business day of the year at Tokyo's Kanda Myojin shrine, which is known to be frequented by worshippers seeking good luck and prosperous business.

The Nikkei stock index surged over 3% to end at a 26-year high on Thursday, the first trading day of 2018, as solid manufacturing data from the United States and China reinforced optimism about the world economy.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 741.39 points, or 3.26%, from Friday at 23,506.33, its highest close since Jan 7, 1992. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 46.26 points, or 2.55%, higher at 1,863.82.

Tokyo markets were closed from Monday to Wednesday for the New Year holidays.

The Nikkei posted the largest daily gain since November 2016 as every industry category on the main section gained ground, led by oil and coal product, securities and electric appliance issues.

Major issues ranging from Toyota Motor to Sony and Nomura Holdings broadly gained, helping the market get off to a strong start in 2018.

Sentiment was boosted by an upswing in global stocks following stronger-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data for December released overnight by the Institute for Supply Management and the Chinese Caixin Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, released Monday for the same month, which also beat market expectations, brokers said.

"The (Tokyo) market caught up with global equities gains on the back of the data, which confirmed economic expansion at a global scale," said Maki Sawada, vice president of the investment research and investor services department at Nomura Securities Co.

Shares further widened their gains later, buoyed by buying from overseas investors and solid performances among other Asian markets on Thursday, brokers said.

"More overseas market players flocked to the market in the afternoon amid hopes for higher (Tokyo) stock prices this year," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities Co.

The market's focus will shift to U.S. jobs data for December due out Friday, Miura added.

On the First Section, advancing issues outnumbered decliners 1,778 to 246 with 39 ending the day unchanged.

Export-related issues were broadly higher as the yen remained relatively weak against the U.S. dollar. The electric appliance sector rose 3.6% as a whole while machinery makers gained 3.2%.

Trading volume on the main section rose sharply to 1,690.65 million shares from Friday's 889.15 million shares.

