Nikkei ends at 30-year high as investors cheer U.S. stimulus

A car passes an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Tokyo stocks ended sharply higher Tuesday, with the benchmark Nikkei climbing to a more than 30-year high, as hopes grew that a U.S. pandemic relief package would be expanded.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 714.12 points, or 2.66 percent, from Monday at 27,568.15, its highest closing since Aug 15, 1990. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 31.14 points, or 1.74 percent, higher at 1,819.18.

Gainers were led by air transportation, service and land transportation issues.

The U.S. dollar stayed solid in the upper 103 yen range throughout the day as traders' risk appetite improved on higher European and U.S. shares after U.S. President Donald Trump's signing on Sunday of the pandemic bill.

Adding to the positive mood, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to increase direct payments under the new COVID-19 relief package to $2,000 per household from $600 and the bill will be sent to the Senate for approval.

After advancing over 1.6 percent in the morning, shares further extended gains in tandem with a rise in U.S. stock futures in after-hours trading as some investors bet the Senate will also pass the bill, leading to an expansion of stimulus measures.

"Investor sentiment was pretty good," said Koichi Fujishiro, a senior economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

"Although the stimulus won't lead directly to the economic recovery, the market was boosted by optimism that more money will flow into stock markets and be supplied to the economy," Fujishiro added.

Massive government stimulus and central banks' easing measures have helped financial markets fight the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

On the First Section, advancing issues outnumbered decliners 1,814 to 316, while 46 ended unchanged.

Investors snapped up issues which had lagged behind, including airlines and railway operators.

ANA Holdings jumped 101.50 yen, or 4.7 percent, to 2,250.00 yen. West Japan Railway climbed 186 yen, or 3.5 percent, to 5,465 yen and Keio advanced 240 yen, or 3.1 percent, to 7,970 yen.

Nitori Holdings rose 295 yen, or 1.4 percent, to 21,835 yen after the furniture and interior goods chain operator said Tuesday its tender offer for home improvement retailer Shimachu Co was successful, in a friendly takeover costing over 214 billion yen ($2.1 billion).

Shimachu fell 20 yen, or 0.4 percent, to 5,470 yen.

Trading volume on the main section rose to 1,020.87 million shares from Monday's 1,009.14 million shares.

© KYODO