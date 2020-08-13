Nikkei ends at 6-month high; nears pre-pandemic level on vaccine hope

The Nikkei stock index ended at a nearly six-month high on Thursday, approaching its pre-pandemic levels amid growing hopes for the development of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 405.65 points, or 1.78 percent, from Wednesday at 23,249.61, its highest closing level since Feb 21. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 18.62 points, or 1.16 percent, higher at 1,624.15.

Gainers were led by precision instrument, electric appliance and pharmaceutical issues.

© KYODO