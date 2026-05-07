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A woman walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm in Tokyo on Thursday. Image: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
business

Nikkei ends at record high above 62,000, logging highest single-day point gain

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TOKYO

The Nikkei stock index ended at a new record high above the 62,000 line on Thursday, logging its largest ever single-day point rise of over 3,300 on buying of heavyweight technology shares and broader gains on hopes for a peace deal between the United States and Iran.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 3,320.72 points, or 5.58 percent, from Friday to 62,833.84, off the record intraday high of 63,091.14. The broader Topix index finished 111.76 points, or 3.00 percent, higher at 3,840.49.

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