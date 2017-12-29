Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Participants clap hands together at the end of a ceremony to wrap up the year's trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Friday. Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara
business

Nikkei ends year slightly lower, but climbs nearly 20% in 2017

0 Comments

The Nikkei share average erased early modest gains and ended slightly lower on its final trading day of the year on Friday, but the index still gained nearly 20% in 2017.

The Nikkei ended the day down 0.08% at 22,764.94 points, while the broader Topix was also down 0.08% at 1,817.56.

Advancers outnumbered decliners 332 to 266, with 64 issues ending unchanged.

The stronger global economy, as well as domestic political stability and the Bank of Japan's ultra-easy monetary policy helped lift Japanese corporate earnings in 2017, which in turn helped push the Nikkei up 19.1% and the Topix up 19.7%.

For the week, the Nikkei edged down 0.6% as investors took profits ahead of year-end. But it was up 0.2% for December.

On Friday, the banking subindex was 0.7% higher, recouping some of its 1.4% fall in the previous session. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group gained 1.2%.

SoftBank Group gave up earlier gains and finished 0.1% lower after news on Thursday that a SoftBank-led consortium will buy a large number of shares of Uber Technologies Inc in a deal that values the ride-services firm at $48 billion.

Asahi Glass shares rose 2% after the Nikkei business daily reported that the company is expected to post an operating profit of around 125 billion yen for its fiscal year through Dec 31.

© Thomson Reuters 2017.

©2017 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Holiday Campaign

Reasonable Door-To-Door Transportation From Your Home To Tokyo's Airports

MK TAXI

View More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

Saving Face: 7 Japanese Tips for Soft and Glowing Skin this Winter

Savvy Tokyo

GaijinPot’s Top 10 Japan Destinations in 2017

GaijinPot Blog

Food and Drink

Ponshukan

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Offer

Buy 3 get 1 free!

BARKT

Offer

Win a FREE pass to Enoshima Island Spa!

Enoshima Island Spa

Japan 101: Tips and Tricks to Get You Through the Winter

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Hall of Fame: The Best Of Savvy Tokyo For 2017

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping

American Village

GaijinPot Travel

9 Onsen in Kansai Where Men and Women Can Bathe Together

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji