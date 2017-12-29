Nikkei ends year slightly lower, but climbs nearly 20% in 2017

The Nikkei share average erased early modest gains and ended slightly lower on its final trading day of the year on Friday, but the index still gained nearly 20% in 2017.
The Nikkei ended the day down 0.08% at 22,764.94 points, while the broader Topix was also down 0.08% at 1,817.56.
Advancers outnumbered decliners 332 to 266, with 64 issues ending unchanged.
The stronger global economy, as well as domestic political stability and the Bank of Japan's ultra-easy monetary policy helped lift Japanese corporate earnings in 2017, which in turn helped push the Nikkei up 19.1% and the Topix up 19.7%.
For the week, the Nikkei edged down 0.6% as investors took profits ahead of year-end. But it was up 0.2% for December.
On Friday, the banking subindex was 0.7% higher, recouping some of its 1.4% fall in the previous session. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group gained 1.2%.
SoftBank Group gave up earlier gains and finished 0.1% lower after news on Thursday that a SoftBank-led consortium will buy a large number of shares of Uber Technologies Inc in a deal that values the ride-services firm at $48 billion.
Asahi Glass shares rose 2% after the Nikkei business daily reported that the company is expected to post an operating profit of around 125 billion yen for its fiscal year through Dec 31.© Thomson Reuters 2017.
