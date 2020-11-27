Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People move past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo on Friday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
business

Nikkei extends rally to 4th straight day; another 29-year high

TOKYO

Tokyo stocks ended higher Friday, with the benchmark Nikkei extending its rally to a fourth straight day and renewing a 29-year high, as buying in real estate and high-tech shares wiped out initial losses on the yen's rise.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 107.40 points, or 0.40 percent, from Thursday at 26,644.71, its highest closing since April 18, 1991. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 8.27 points, or 0.47 percent, higher at 1,786.52.

Other gainers included nonferrous metal, pharmaceutical and electric appliance issues.

