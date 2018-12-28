Nikkei falls in 2018 final session, marking 1st annual loss in 7 years

Akira Nishino, former head coach of Japan's national soccer team, rings a bell during a ceremony marking the end of trading in 2018 at the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) on Friday.

Tokyo stocks fell slightly Friday, the final trading day of the year, with the benchmark Nikkei index logging its first yearly loss in seven years, as investors locked in gains following the previous day's strong rebound.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 62.85 points, or 0.31 percent, from Thursday at 20,014.77. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 7.54 points, or 0.50 percent, lower at 1,494.09.

Decliners were led by pharmaceutical, retail, and oil and coal product issues.

© KYODO