Nikkei falls in 2018 final session, marking 1st annual loss in 7 years

Tokyo stocks fell slightly Friday, the final trading day of the year, with the benchmark Nikkei index logging its first yearly loss in seven years, as investors locked in gains following the previous day's strong rebound.
The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 62.85 points, or 0.31 percent, from Thursday at 20,014.77. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 7.54 points, or 0.50 percent, lower at 1,494.09.
Decliners were led by pharmaceutical, retail, and oil and coal product issues.© KYODO
0 Comments
Login to comment
Slickdrifter
So much for keeping it going.