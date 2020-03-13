Nikkei falls to lowest level in 3 years amid virus fears

Tokyo stocks plummeted Friday on escalating fears about the coronavirus outbreak, with the Nikkei index finishing at its lowest level in over three years after briefly posting the biggest point fall in nearly three decades as global markets were routed.
The index lost over 10 percent or 1,869.03 points at one point, the largest intraday point drop since April 1990 when Japan saw emerging signs of the bursting of the asset-inflated bubble economy.
But a sharp rebound in U.S. stock futures eased worries about the market outlook moderately, helping lift the U.S. dollar against the yen to the mid-105 yen zone and the Nikkei index to trim part of earlier losses, brokers said.
The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 1,128.58 points, or 6.08 percent, from Thursday at 17,431.05, its lowest close since Nov 11, 2016. The index lost 3,318.7 points for the five days through Friday, its largest-ever weekly fall.
The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 66.18 points, or 4.98 percent, lower at 1,261.70.
"Panic started from the open and accelerated," said Akira Tanoue, a senior strategist in the investment research department at Nomura Securities Co.
Many stocks remained untraded for the first 10 minutes after opening due to the massive number of sell orders.
The morning sell-off in the Tokyo stock market followed another plunge on Wall Street overnight, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average posting its biggest percentage fall since the 1987 Black Monday crash as the U.S. travel ban for Europe caused concerns over the impact of the virus on global businesses, brokers said.
In Europe, stocks in Britain and Germany also dropped 10 percent or more.
The Tokyo market shrugged off the Bank of Japan's offer to inject 500 billion yen ($4.8 billion) into the financial system through Japanese government bond purchases to cushion the impact of the viral outbreak.
The market rout prompted the Ministry of Finance, the Financial Services Agency and the BOJ to hold an emergency meeting to discuss the situation. The government and BOJ officials reaffirmed that they will continue to closely monitor markets and take appropriate action as needed to ensure the stability of the financial system.
Sentiment was also dampened by U.S. President Donald Trump's remark on Thursday that officials should consider postponing this summer's Tokyo Olympic Games for one year.
"Selling by foreign investors dominated the market, who are pricing in a risk of a delay in Tokyo Olympic Games," said Norihiro Fujito, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co.
Caution over the economic impact from the coronavirus pandemic remained strong but rises in U.S. stock futures and crude prices in the afternoon helped improve sentiment modestly, said Makoto Sengoku, a market analyst at the Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.
On the First Section, declining issues outnumbered advancers 2,099 to 64, while three ended unchanged.
Mining and oil-related issues took a beating on expectations a possible slowdown in global business activity will deteriorate demand. Inpex tumbled 82.40 yen, or 12.1 percent, to 596.00 yen, Sumitomo Metal Mining skidded 85.00 yen, or 3.8 percent, to 2,138.50 yen and Mitsubishi Materials was down 69 yen, or 3.6 percent, at 1,855 yen.
Japan Airlines dropped 275.50 yen, or 12.5 percent, to 1,927.00 yen, while ANA Holdings declined 200.50 yen, or 7.6 percent, to 2,442.00 yen after the two airlines said separately Friday that they will cancel more flights due to falling demand in the wake of the global coronavirus outbreak.
Trading volume on the main section rose to 3,459.38 million shares from Thursday's 2,583.52 million shares.© KYODO
klausdorth
This will not be the end of the ladder, I said it before.
Expect more to come.
Wakarimasen
More virus or more market falls?
If the former, not so sure. If the latter, yes full blown panic takes a while to run itself out.
Elina
lol... Japan trying to fool the world with its ridiculously low number of confirmed coronavirus cases... It just prove you how Japanese government can try to cover the truth... but now, it looks so ridiculous, they could do that for WW2, but now, we're in 2020, hahaha with Internet, Social media.. etc.. who's gonna be fool with that fake number... Suddenly, after the EU declared jump in cases number and surpass Japan, then Japan suddenly started to follow.. and after America and the EU declares State of emergency, Japan do the same lmfao..
rainyday
All eyes are on the US right now. The thing that is spooking markets, including Japan's, more than anything right now is the perception that the US does not have this under control nor does it have any real plan for getting it under control.
The best case scenario for the US would have been what happened in China. While they started off in a state of denial and cover up, they switched gears quickly to taking it extremely seriously and imposing strict measures which seem to have paid off. It looks like they have hit a peak with fewer than 100,000 cases and maybe 4,000 deaths which is not bad considering how it could have gone.
In the US, the leadership still hasn't made that pivot from denial to taking real action yet and its already way past the point in its spread that China was when it made that pivot (it was still limited to Wuhan and way fewer cases when China did, now its all over the US and cases are growing exponentially), so I think they've missed the opportunity to limit the damage to what China has experienced.
The effects of this in the US are going to be way worse than they have been in China as a result. Markets are watching this and pricing this in. The Tokyo Stock Exchange is taking a hit because so many companies on it are dependent on American consumers buying stuff, which isn't going to happen for a while.
Yubaru
Best case scenario? With Trump at the lead? Just two days ago he was still calling it a hoax.
Best case scenario would be to let the CDC make the calls for America, and someone to put a muzzle on Trump!
rainyday
Note that I used "would have been", not "is". Trump through his incompetence has already squandered whatever possibility the US had of limiting the outbreak there to what China has experienced. Its going to be much worse.
Right now under Trump and his total lack of any plan to deal with this despite 3 months of advanced warning I think the most likely scenario in the US is that this is going to spread to millions of Americans.
This is scary stuff, and the markets are clearly predicting that is what is going to happen.
Wakarimasen
Hmmmm... Don't think Trump ever called it a hoax. Just said US was prepared and he is putting his best guy on it.
Not great for folks who get it, especially those who are vulnerable or those whodie or have near and dear die.
But still seems to me that the current panic is a little bit overdone and a combo of measures being taken and natural course of a disease will see this over and done in a few months time with minimal fatalities.
englisc aspyrgend
What goes up must come down. The market has been in Bull territory for a very long time, especially the US market, it was over due another recession. If you are a day trader and haven’t sold then you are in a lot of pain, but for long term investors if the reasons for holding the stocks were valid in the first case it will eventually become a buying opportunity as the markets start to recover. Just not yet.