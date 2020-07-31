Nikkei falls to lowest level since mid-June

Tokyo stocks closed sharply lower Friday with the benchmark Nikkei index falling nearly 3 percent to its lowest level since mid-June as selling spread across the board on a stronger yen and weak earnings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 629.23 points, or 2.82 percent, from Thursday at 21,710.00. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 43.41 points, or 2.82 percent, lower at 1,496.06.

All industrial categories were down, led by rubber product, marine transportation and mining issues.

© KYODO