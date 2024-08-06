Nikkei closes up 10.2% after Monday's record fall; dollar trading at ¥145.94

Tokyo's key Nikkei index closed more than 10 percent higher Tuesday, bouncing back from a record selloff the previous day on worries over the U.S. economy and a stronger yen.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index jumped 10.23 percent, or 3,217.04 points, to end at 34,675.46, while the broader Topix index added 9.30 percent, or 207.06 points, to 2,434.21.
On Monday, the Nikkei plunged more than 12 percent, or 4,451.28 points -- the largest points drop in its history.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday it was best to approach the sharp swings with a cool head as analysts predicted that volatility could continue for days.
"The stock market has been moving again today, and I think it is important to judge this situation calmly," Kishida said at a scheduled news conference.
"We will continue to monitor the situation with a sense of urgency and to carry out economic and fiscal management in close cooperation with the Bank of Japan," he said.
Nomura Securities said the market would likely remain volatile this week. "Today's gain can be explained in one phrase: a technical rebound" after the sharp fall, it said.
IwaiCosmo Securities said concern over the U.S. economy had been partially assuaged by a better-than-market-expected improvement in service-sector business sentiment for July.
"In Japan, real wages in June turned positive for the first time in 27 months, which also brought some relief," the brokerage added.
The yen stood at 145.94 against the dollar, compared with 146.28 in early trade. On Monday the Japanese currency hit 141.70, its strongest value since early January.
A higher yen is a negative for Japanese exporters, and recent rallies were fueled by central bank policy decisions that reversed months-long trends.
The Bank of Japan last week raised interest rates for the second time in 17 years, with talk of another rate hike to come, while the U.S. Federal Reserve has hinted at a cut as soon as September.
Among major shares in Tokyo on Tuesday, Honda roared 14.70 percent to 1,435.5 yen following a report that it was expected to announce a record quarterly profit.
Toyota spiked 12.81 percent to 2,518 yen and Sony Group jumped 9.12 percent to 12,315 yen.© 2024 AFP
Chabbawanga
Think the damage has already been done. Short term relief should be expected.
Eastmann
A stronger yen is a negative factor for Japanese exporters, and the recent rally has been fueled by central bank policy decisions that have reversed the trends of recent years.
Japan is export oriented country so this very crucial info for somebody who knows abt export,business...
TTB some 141 for 1USD now lets hope that rate will be at least stabilized...
Strangerland
No, that's not how export works.
Hervé L'Eisa
Y'all gonna party like it's 1929!
Cephus
"Nikkei surges more than 10% after Monday's record fall."
Point noted you are paying attention.
Fighto!
"Ladies and gentlemen - Japan is back"!
David Brent
Can Japan get with the rest of the developed world in using green for + movements and red for - movements?
SaikoPhysco
Japan's domestic designed engine keep chugging along. House built 30 years ago... worthless now, tear it down, build another. The people lose but industry gains. Chug a Chug along.... while the young see no end of despair in sight. But we want more babies!
SaikoPhysco
Too many posers that think they know economics.... the Yen at 130 is the best blend for Japan. Not too strong but not too weak.
buchailldana
Who's been played for mugs here.
Someone made a lot of money from this farce .... again
fallaffel
Well, looks like we can expect volatility for a while.
Hiro
Stock is just gambling. It goes up and goes down depending on how the stockholders react by selling or buying. At this point if the rich elite want to crash it, they can do it anytime they want and if they want to make a big killing, they can also do it. This is a game made for those who can afford to play it. If you don't have the cash to play, then don't participate.
All the recent panic selling is just a huge boom for the rich to buy bulk of the cheap stock back after they had sold it for a high price long time ago. And the cycle will repeat again once they fatten you up.
This market crash was already foreseen for 2-3 years now and it boggles my mind that people still act surprise when they get burn. In fact i wouldn't be surprise if a few intentionally hype up the selling to create a panic selling.
dagon
And the net result is: Rentier mega capital with have to pay some negligible capital gains taxes on their financial gains; thanks to decades of politicians promising all these financial market gains magically trickle down to the mass of workers.
While workers are burdened with ridiculous taxes on stagnant wages.
Speed
A volatile stock market is not a good thing.
Rakuraku
HiroToday 11:58 am JST
Yes short term trading is a type of gambling.
But it is totally different in the long term where companies’ stock prices reflect fundamentals, moving along with corporate profits. The Nikkei is up 12% today, erasing yesterday’s loss, and nobody knows where it will be in a couple of months—maybe reaching new highs. In 1987, the Dow Jones crashed by 22% in a single day. Just a few days later, the loss had been totally erased, and a few months later, the market was again reaching new highs. Nobody knows what will happen.
Yubaru
Where are all the economists and arm chair fortune tellers here that were claiming the yen will drop to 200 to the dollar?
Wait one! For an import economy this is great news for consumers who have been hammered with price increases over the past year, all across the board!
Oh and people soon forget that even with the drop, it's just psychological really , the market is still "record" high compared to the not so distant past.
リッチ
Japan does currency manipulation what’s to say the stock market here is any different. Wild moves all triggered by some software to win back some cash.
bo
So the people n the know make cash again .Seems like the oracle from omaha knew well in advance
Triring
This depends on how muc the product has on the global market.
Basically if a certain product (ex. Aero industry grade Carbon composite material) which can only be provided by five or less manufacturers, then it doesn't matter how much yen goes up since manufacturers like Boeing and or Airbus requires those crucial products to develop their own end products.
They simply pass off the higher cost down to the buyer of their products.
Japan has many "Japan Only" components that fits into the above description like high grade image sensors, super high grade silicon wafers, and other disposable items in producing IC chips and so on and so forth that appreciation of the Yen on FX market has little effect IF the global economy is on a stable/growth trend.
Garthgoyle
Keep it going!!! Let it reach at least 130 yen against the US dollar.
Eastmann
close to 146 now...
Eastmann
according to news from other jpn sources prediction is 145-151jpy rate for rest of this week.
lets hope at least for some kind of stabilization.
Mr Kipling
Hiro...
So what is a better long term investment strategy than holding low cost index funds?