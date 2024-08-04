Nikkei plunges 12%, logging its worst two-day decline in history

Japan’s Nikkei 225 share index plunged more than 12% on Monday as investors worried that the U.S. economy may be in worse shape than had been expected dumped a wide range of shares.
The Nikkei index shed 4,451.28 to 31,458.42. It dropped 5.8% on Friday and has now logged its worst two-day decline ever, dropping 18.2% in the last two trading sessions.
At its lowest the Nikkei plunged as much as 13.4%. Its biggest single-day rout was a drop of 3,836 points, or 14.9%, on the day dubbed “Black Monday” in October 1987. It suffered an 11.4% drop in October 2008 during the global financial crisis and fell 10.6% during the aftermath of massive earthquakes and nuclear meltdowns in northeastern Japan in March 2011.
Share prices have fallen in Tokyo since the Bank of Japan raised its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday. The benchmark is now about 3.8% below the level it was at a year ago.
The wave of selling hit all sorts of companies.
Toyota Motor Corp's shares dropped 11% and Honda Motor Co. lost 13.4%. Computer chip maker Tokyo Electron dived 15.8% and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group plunged 18.4%.
A report showing hiring by U.S. employers slowed last month by much more than expected has convulsed financial markets, vanquishing the euphoria that had taken the Nikkei to all-times highs of over 42,000 in recent weeks.
One factor driving the BOJ to raise rates was prolonged weakness in the Japanese yen, which has pushed inflation to above the central bank's 2% inflation target. Early Monday, the dollar was trading at 143.07 yen, down from 146.45 late Friday and sharply below its level of over 160 yen a few weeks ago.
The euro rose to $1.0934 from $1.0923.
Shares had surged to stratospheric heights earlier this year on frenzied buying of shares in companies expected to thrive thanks to advances in artificial intelligence. The latest setback has hit markets heavily weighted toward computer chipmakers like Samsung Electronics and other technology shares: on Monday, South Korea's Kospi plummeted 6.5% as Samsung's shares sank 7.7%.
Taiwan's Taiex crumbled, losing 7.4% as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world's biggest chip maker, dropped 8%.
Stocks tumbled Friday after weaker than expected employment data fanned worries the U.S. economy could be cracking under the weight of high interest rates meant to tame inflation. Early Monday, the future for the S&P 500 was 1.5% lower and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.7%.
“To put it mildly, the spike in volatility-of-volatility is a spectacle that underlines just how jittery markets have become,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary. “The real question now looms: Can the typical market reflex to sell volatility or buy the market dip prevail over the deep-seated anxiety brought on by this sudden and sharp recession scare?”
The VIX, an index that measures how worried investors are about upcoming drops for the S&P 500, fell about 26% as of early Monday. Bitcoin which recently had surged to nearly $70,000, was down 14% at $54,155.00.
Oil prices were little changed. U.S. benchmark crude oil gained 9 cents to $73.61 per barrel while Brent crude was flat at $76.81 per barrel.
Investors will be watching for data on the U.S. services sector from the U.S. Institute for Supply Management due later Monday that may help determine if the sell-offs around the world are an overreaction, Yeap Jun Rong of IG said in a report.
Worries over weakness in the U.S. economy and volatile markets have rippled around the world, even though the U.S. economy is still growing, and a recession is far from a certainty.
Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index lost 0.2% to 16,908.96 and the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia declined 12.8% to 7,722.60.
The Shanghai Composite index, which is somewhat insulated by capital controls from other world markets, edged 0.1% higher.
The S&P 500's 1.8% decline Friday was its first back-to-back loss of at least 1% since April. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.5%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 2.4%.
Friday’s losses dragged the Nasdaq composite 10% below its record set last month. That level of drop is what traders call a “correction.”
The rout began just a couple days after U.S. stock indexes had jumped to their best day in months after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gave the clearest indication yet that inflation has slowed enough for cuts to rates to begin in September.
Now, worries are rising the Fed may have kept its main interest rate at a two-decade high for too long, raising risks of a recession in the world's largest economy. A rate cut would make it easier for U.S. households and companies to borrow money and boost the economy, but it could take months to a year for the full effects to filter through.
“Specifically, the scenario of higher unemployment constraining spending and further restraining hiring and incomes and economic activity leading to a recession is the feared scenario here,” Tan Boon Heng of Mizuho Bank in Singapore said in a report.© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
nonu6976
Let me remind folks here of my post April 29 about what was coming AND the reason.
I 100% nailed it on both counts.
Oh and another prediction - don’t be surprised if the BOJ completely reverses their rate rise rhetoric - can’t have the LDP’s primary donors seeing their investment portfolios getting slaughtered.
sakurasuki
While JGovt try to promote NISA, then this is happening.
Some people still believe that Japanese economy miracle will come back, keep on dreaming.
kohakuebisu
The timing is unfortunate for sure, but the idea that people should save for old age is correct. You can be the biggest socialist in the world and still believe in personal responsibility. This is as age-old as the ant and the caterpillar.
tora
Except there is a pension system in Japan. Now they want you to pay into it (compulsorily and you will get less than what you put in) AND do NISA, where this kind of stuff can happen to your "investment".
What a crock.
nonu6976
If you have no other option than saving fiat, then yes, it's the way to go, but you are fighting a losing battle saving money in a currency that is continually getting debased through money printing.
kohakuebisu
I've googled it several times but it seems like no-one knows how big the yen carry trade is. Twitter has lots of people posting charts of the Nasdaq and usd-jpy, showing strong correlation in the last year or so, but after that all we can do is theorize.
If the carry trade is say 4 trillion USD, that's 30000 or so USD per capita for everyone in Japan. 150k for my family alone. That is way way more than we import in oil and calories. Such a massive capital outflow gives a very false picture of the Japanese economy to those willing to judge Japan on the strength of the currency alone.
nonu6976
Yes, you are exactly right - NISA in particular is specifically designed to keep you trapped in yen. The J-gov needs you to need yen to keep this whole illusion going.
pecad28810
Glad I sold my Nikkei index fund last month.
DanteKH
So in plain English, what does it means?
A lot of fancy words in the article that basically say nothing. How does this translates into Economy, living expenses for the average Tanaka, life conditions, etc..
リッチ
Currency manipulation also doesn’t help.
リッチ
Made a killing buying and selling with a 16 yen difference within this month alone. So thank you Japan for killing your economy even faster than predicted.
nonu6976
;-)
Hiro
Who cares about the stock anyway. Is a game for the rich and elite anyway. They are the ones making money out of it.
The yen strengthening is the focus. Make it reach 110 again like 3 years ago and things will be great after my recent raise.
geronimo2006
I don't there's any real reason for concern, and I don't think it will affect the economy much. Prices were getting overvalued especially considering a slowdown is now looming for US, and I'd say this is just a correction (famous last words).
CrashTestDummy
Here we go again. My tin foil hat says it is by design.
gaijintraveller
This is the result of Japan trying to strengthen the yen. How the result will be the yen further weakens as the government is shoing its desperation.
Luis David Yanez
Complete nonsense.
You can buy foreing stocks with your nisa account. Foreing stocks in foreign currency.
Chabbawanga
All markets will be selling off in the same way by the end of the year. Bubble is bursting again.
Eastmann
DanteKHToday 11:25 am JST
So in plain English, what does it means?
Its simple.This export oriented country have invested own taxpayers money to make value of exports lower/as prices of japanese goods are higher/this means action of BOJ have DAMAGED JP economy very badly as most of exporters will produce BIG losses,means less profits-less taxes for JPN gov-less income for jPN econmy.
at same time USA spending too much for conflicts around the world/say UA as lost case from day one/ and their army loosing in every single conflict/see recent situation at UA eastern front/.
all in all we are entering difficult part of year for many...
John
Um, no lol. A weak yen makes Japanese goods and services CHEAPER vs. Imported goods and services and non-Japanese goods in overseas markets, thus the in-bound tourist boom.
And this uneducated criticism could perfectly substitute the PRC for the BOJ.
This really is comedy gold.
Strangerland
As John said, you've got it backwards. A weak yen benefits exporters.
Eastmann
John
example
say something costs 1.500.000jpy
guy get invoice for 9.375usd at rate 160
payment received today at rate 144 1.350.000jpy
loss for jpn side is 150.000jpy
you should go back to school to say that because of rates changes jpn goods will be CHEAPER...same thing applies for tourists who have to pay more in own currency to buy same thing here locally.
this definitely not a comedy...
Strangerland
That's not how export works.
Eastmann
Jon
Strangerland
check my lines above and THINK.
Strangerland
That's what they said when Biden won.
Instead we saw a crazy strong stock market for the past four years.
Strangerland
I think you don't know how export works.
I think you should fact check yourself.
Because I know you're wrong.
John
Cheaper vs. Foreign goods and services which will make them more in demand at a given price vs. Foreign goods and services. The price in Yen, which is the only one that matters to Japanese manufacturers and service providers does not change.
It’s one of the reasons the U.S. gets so irked at currency manipulation countries (like the PRC, cough cough).
As I went to business school, and you CLEARLY didn’t.
AND since every economist ever agrees with me, I’ll stick to economic rationality, thanks.
But by all means, keep digging. This is delicious.
Fighto!
10 percent loss, stop the market to prevent further losses!
Eastmann
John
no comment.
keep talking...
burgers and beers
10 percent loss, stop the market to prevent further losses!
Funny how nobody calls for market stops when there is a 10% gain. Leverage can suck huh.
And Iran hasn't even launched the Israel bound missiles yet.
nonu6976
Yes, and they just give you this foreign currency for free right, or might they expect you to buy it with yen?
And when you want to sell the foreign equity, guess what currency you have to convert the proceeds back into?
carpslidy
The dollar is back to where it was on Jan 1st 2024
For those of us traveling abroad for obon the timing couldn't be better
burgers and beers
Mrs. Watanabe is not going to like this.
Abe234
i have to agree despite the downvotes. The Japanese government is promoting NISA and IDECO and at the very same time tried to manipulate the currency by intervening. So we went from 161ish to today’s price. Especially if they invested in US world wide funds. If they invested in the nikkei 225. They have also taken a hit. X was alight with people complaining. So no matter what happens someone will suffer. Weak yen consumers suffer, ( who are expected to save for their retirement) but a strong yen relieves consumers but hit the very same investors.( who are investing for their retirement). It seems the same yen can’t be cut into two. So you pays your money you make your choice. That very same dollar was very expensive, now those very same dollars,(if taken out today) are worth very much less. And I expect the yen to strengthen even more. Cementing those losses further. You’ll need to wait for the next cycle of weakening to any benefits of DCA. Probably another 20 years. By which time I’m flying with the angels or sunning it in the fiery hell with Lucifer.
Fighto!
12% down...stop the fight, referee!
Eastmann
John
.......
Gaijinjland
I converted most of my yen to dollars in January. Converted back to yen last month. Made nearly 3 million yen doing nothing except casually checking the daily charts. Think I’ll wait until the exchange rate goes back to where it was in January 2023 before buying dollars again. It’s cyclical people and a strong yen is good for us paying our mortgages in yen.
nonu6976
The cause is the BOJ. Ask anybody in finance and they’ll say the same thing. Just watch the BOJ reverse their rate hikes in the coming days…
kohakuebisu
Yen at 141.8 now. Nearly 20 down from 162 in just two weeks. Crazy amounts of action, at least "blood on the streets" if not a full on "crash".
It'll probably go lower when London opens in an hour or so.
Blacklabel
So is the BOJ crashing the US market too?
Blacklabel
I mean isn’t it more likely the exact 2 people we were told would crash the market, drive us into recession and start World War 3 have simply done just that?
Eastmann
european markets started right now.
European traders are joining the risk-off party and showing no mercy. The yen is up 3% versus the greenback while the Aussie dollar is now down about 2% versus the US currency.
we are going to have a rough ride guys...
usd some 140jpy now
lets wait for UK reaction
burgers and beers
So is the BOJ crashing the US market too?
"Putin has weaponized the markets and BOJ" coming soon.
NCIS Reruns
My father used to advise me that the safest way to double my money is to fold it in half and put it in my pocket.
nonu6976
Thats exactly the reason, and if you understood how the yen carry trade worked, you would understand as well, but you clearly don’t. Google it and learn a little something today.
burgers and beers
My father used to advise me that the safest way to double my money is to fold it in half and put it in my pocket.
LOL, good one. Love it.
Blacklabel
So this is crashing the GLOBAL market including the US Nasdaq?
Ummm nah.