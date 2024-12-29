Nikkei rises 19% in 2024; highest year-end finish on record

Hiromi Yamaji, Chief Executive Officer of Japan Exchange Group (JPX) and Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc, center, and attendees applaud during a ceremony marking the end of trading in 2024 at the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) on Monday.

The Nikkei stock index ended the final trading day of 2024 on a down note but, for the year, rose 19 percent from 2023, closing at a record high on strong corporate earnings and a weaker yen boosting export-oriented stocks.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 386.62 points, or 0.96 percent, from Friday at 39,894.54. The broader Topix index finished 16.76 points, or 0.60 percent, lower at 2,784.92.

Japanese financial markets will be closed from Tuesday through Sunday for the New Year holidays.

The U.S. dollar remained firm in the upper 157 yen range on speculation that the interest rate differential between the United States and Japan would remain wide after U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Friday, dealers said.

Starting 2024 at around 33,000, the Nikkei steadily climbed, exceeding in February the previous peak in 1989 during Japan's asset-inflated era and hitting a record-closing high of 42,224.02 on July 11. The Topix index also ended at an all-time high on the same day.

However, the market experienced turbulent trading in the summer after the Bank of Japan's surprise decision to raise interest rates in July, which caused the yen to strengthen sharply against the dollar and led to sell-offs of export-oriented stocks.

The Nikkei posted its largest single-day point loss on Aug. 5, plunging over 4,400 points, or about 12 percent, to the 31,000 level amid a strengthening yen and fears of a U.S. economic recession following disappointing data.

But the benchmark recouped much of the loss the following day, logging the largest single-day point gain in its history by rising 3,200 points, or about 10 percent.

The yen was weak for most of the year against the dollar, with the Japanese currency plunging to its lowest level in 37 years against the dollar at 161.96 in early July as the dollar attracted buying on speculation that U.S. inflation will accelerate.

The rapid depreciation of the yen prompted the BOJ to intervene in the market by conducting yen-buying operations several times.

© KYODO