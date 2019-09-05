Nissan CEO Saikawa admits accepting more pay than he was entitled to

Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa leaves after attending a news conference to release first quarter earnings at the company headquarters in Yokohama on July 25.

Nissan Motor Co President and CEO Hiroto Saikawa admitted Thursday he received more equity-linked remuneration than he was entitled.

Speaking to reporters in Tokyo, Saikawa said that "the operation of the (scheme) was different than it should have been."

However, he denied ordering the payment.

Saikawa made the remarks after sources close to the matter said Wednesday that he and some other executives may have received more equity-linked remuneration than they were entitled to.

Saikawa may have been overpaid by tens of millions of yen and he plans to return the excess amount to the Japanese automaker, the sources said.

Nissan does not believe the overpayment was in violation of any laws, the sources said, adding that the matter will be reported to Nissan's board meeting later this month and the carmaker will scrutinize whether in-house disciplinary measures are necessary.

The remuneration in question was paid out under a system of so-called stock application rights, under which directors can receive a bonus if their company's share price performs well.

Nissan introduced the system as a way to raise morale among executives.

Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn was arrested last November and is facing trial for allegedly underreporting his remuneration and diverting company funds to an investment firm he effectively owns.

Ghosn has denied all allegations, saying he is the victim of a "conspiracy" by Nissan executives who felt that a possible merger with alliance partner Renault SA would threaten Nissan's autonomy.

Ghosn's former close aide Greg Kelly, who is accused of conspiring to underreport his former boss's remuneration, said in a magazine interview published in June that Saikawa manipulated the execution date of his stock application rights so as to receive an additional gain of 47 million yen ($443,000).

Saikawa was appointed Nissan CEO in April 2017 and served as a close lieutenant of Ghosn who remained chairman of the automaker.

