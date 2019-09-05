Nissan CEO Saikawa admits accepting more pay than he was entitled to

Nissan Motor Co President and CEO Hiroto Saikawa admitted Thursday he received more equity-linked remuneration than he was entitled.
Speaking to reporters in Tokyo, Saikawa said that "the operation of the (scheme) was different than it should have been."
However, he denied ordering the payment.
Saikawa made the remarks after sources close to the matter said Wednesday that he and some other executives may have received more equity-linked remuneration than they were entitled to.
Saikawa may have been overpaid by tens of millions of yen and he plans to return the excess amount to the Japanese automaker, the sources said.
Nissan does not believe the overpayment was in violation of any laws, the sources said, adding that the matter will be reported to Nissan's board meeting later this month and the carmaker will scrutinize whether in-house disciplinary measures are necessary.
The remuneration in question was paid out under a system of so-called stock application rights, under which directors can receive a bonus if their company's share price performs well.
Nissan introduced the system as a way to raise morale among executives.
Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn was arrested last November and is facing trial for allegedly underreporting his remuneration and diverting company funds to an investment firm he effectively owns.
Ghosn has denied all allegations, saying he is the victim of a "conspiracy" by Nissan executives who felt that a possible merger with alliance partner Renault SA would threaten Nissan's autonomy.
Ghosn's former close aide Greg Kelly, who is accused of conspiring to underreport his former boss's remuneration, said in a magazine interview published in June that Saikawa manipulated the execution date of his stock application rights so as to receive an additional gain of 47 million yen ($443,000).
Saikawa was appointed Nissan CEO in April 2017 and served as a close lieutenant of Ghosn who remained chairman of the automaker.© KYODO
31 Comments
Login to comment
Chip Star
Get the prosecutors on the case and throw these thieves in jail until they confess! Wait, they're Japanese so won't face the same "justice" as Ghosn.
It takes a special kind of idiot to have any faith in the Japanese "justice" system.
sensei258
Hahaha is this even news?
Yubaru
No really? This stinks to high heaven! I can't wait to hear the comments from all those that have been hanging Ghosn out to dry .
Disillusioned
So, here is the sham. Nissan stock prices have not been doing well since Ghosn was arrested. It has taken a major hit in consumer confidence and sales. Furthermore, as CEO he would be the one one signing off on these "uhum" bonuses knowing full well they had not been earned. Just more Japanese corporate biased and corruption.
This is a very interesting statement. These jokers are guilty of receiving money under false pretences, which could be considered embezzlement and misuse of company funds. aren't these the same charges Ghosn has spent the last six months under arrest for? Double standards much?
obladi
I just like that phrase!
nigelboy
Stock Application Rights (SAR) in question dates back to May of 2013. He apparently delayed it one week while the stock price was rising.
This was discovered as a result of their own internal audit.
Should be severely reprimanded by the Boad.
But no. It does not even remotely compare to what Ghosn is accused of.
Chip Star
Please, please let there be an activist shareholder that sues the hell out of Nissan for this. It'd be interesting to know whether Nissan did its due diligence according to the business judgment rule or if the corporate veil could be pierced to reach these thieves in their individual capacities.
Cricky
So what does the new prosecutor think about this? Little bit weird to be prosecuting a foreigner while letting natives off the hook. I'm sure he will justify it in some conveluting way. Justice has no contact with reality in Japan.
ozellis
It is being reported by the Nikkei Asian Review as 47 million yen ($443,000).
Very, very interesting indeed.
Bugle Boy of Company B
Funny stuff!
dbsaiya
What a great job! Getting paid for being incompetent! I'd be a millionaire!
rainyday
Well, now that we have set a precedent for throwing people into detention indefinitely for stuff like this, I am sure police and prosecutors will be lining up at the airport to arrest Saikawa just like they did with Ghosn. Am I right?
(Dead silence from police and protesters)...
Wallace Fred
Hes not gaijin. Absolutely nothing is going to happen.
The sleek style of corruption in japan is something worthy of a uni study course. Gobsmackingly ridiculous!!
DaDude
I think I speak for everyone here, Saikawa should be prosecuted and Ghosn let free. We know more than they do.
Black Sabbath
Won't someone think of the rich?
ListenTheTruth
What, and he didn’t know? HA. Japan, seriously, this is such an expose of you and yours. Absolutely shameful bullying, hostile hostage taking by the "justice system", what a tin pot joke.
@dbsaiya: Brilliant. LMAO.
sourpuss
Exactly.
All that in-your-face corruption they practice in other countries is just so uncool, man.
Ganbare Japan!
Well argued, Nigel Boy, well argued. This is about an oversight of Saikawa-san accidentally not acquiring salary in shares until a week later, when they had gone up. Small amount compared to salary. NOTHING like deliberately avoiding to disclose tens of millions of $US in salary payments. And, Saikawa-san has already promised to return this amount.
rgcivilian1
Not good for Nissan. This should not reflect on the quality of their products.
Corporate salaries are out of control. There should be a cap of no more than 10 M yen per year plus 5 M yen bonus yearly. If the corporate guy can't live on that and support a family then something is wrong with the entire system.
semperfi
.
Why don't they just et Saikaw go !?
How is his position helping the company?
.
Silvafan
LOL! Now we know why there is a new prosecutor on the Ghosn case.
"He who is without sin shall cast the first stone." Glass houses, people!
HAHA!
kurisupisu
Surely, the ‘news’ in this article relates to an internal affair at Nissan which somehow has made it a ‘top story’?
Dango bong
Japanese execs are overpaid?!?!?! NOOO WAAAAY
Redtail Swift
Always 2 there are.....A master ( Carlos Ghosn ) and an apprentice ( Hiroto Saikawa ). Obviously, the apprentice killed his master in order to seize power.
Silvafan
@Ganbare Japan
Accidently??? LOL! Yeah, he agreed to return it because he got caught. Typical, Japanese behavior! What you fail to mention is Saikawa signed off Ghosn compensation.
William77
I hope this news will be well covered to the international press.
Aly Rustom
Unfortunately that kind of idiot has been known to exist..
Not even! House of cards! All it will take is a breeze..
Nissan is endemic of the Japanese economy as a whole. Run by a bunch of incompetant dinosaurs
Kaerimashita
Having opened Pandora's Box, now they realize they can't get it shut. Serves them right.
Uncle Benny
AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHHAHA!
Strangerland
I'm not on one side or the other with the whole Ghosn thing, but at a glance, it would seem that they arrested Ghosn, but are not arresting Sakikawa for the same thing.
I'm probably misunderstanding it though, not having spent enough time reading into it.
Can anyone tell me, are they really the same thing, or is there a difference?
marcelito
@gambare
Well argued, Nigel Boy, well argued. This is about an oversight of Saikawa-san accidentally not acquiring salary in shares until a week later, when they had gone up."
Suuure ....kinda bit funny how the " accidental " oversights always happen when shares go up and not down ...but I,m sure thats just pure coincidence.
And, Saikawa-san has already promised to return this amount.
As he surely would even if he was not exposed hey? Such a pure innocent Japanese blossom he is that Saikawa san. I always love gambare,s satire - its just the best :)