Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa attends a news conference to release first quarter earnings at the company headquarters in Yokohama on July 25. Photo: REUTERS file
business

Nissan CEO Saikawa tells some executives he plans to resign: Nikkei

6 Comments
By Chang-Ran Kim and Naomi Tajitsu
TOKYO

Nissan Motor Co Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa has told some executives he plans to resign, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Sunday, in what would mark the latest upheaval over governance at the troubled Japanese automaker.

Nissan, which has struggled to right itself after former chairman Carlos Ghosn was ousted late last year, was battered by another crisis just days ago when Saikawa admitted to being overpaid in violation of internal procedures. The admission followed the results of an internal investigation.

Nissan's board members are scheduled to meet on Monday to discuss the issue. The company, and its relationship with top shareholder Renault SA, has been damaged following Ghosn's arrest in November and subsequent departure.

Citing unnamed sources, the Nikkei said Saikawa's decision had been prompted by increasing doubts over his ability to steer the automaker to recovery, given the recent plunge in Nissan's profit and the salary payments.

Nissan was not immediately available to comment on the report.

Pressure has mounted on Saikawa, a Ghosn protege, given the company's poor performance and strained ties with Renault. Profit has tumbled to an 11-year low and prompted hefty job cuts.

One alliance source told Reuters that a nominations committee established in June to find a successor to Saikawa had drawn up a shortlist containing more than 10 possible candidates.

Names included Jun Seki, who is overseeing the company's performance recovery, Chief Competitive Officer Yasuhiro Yamauchi, and Makoto Uchida, chairman of Nissan's management committee in China, one of its largest markets, the person said on condition of anonymity.

The search and vetting process would likely take about six months as the committee considered both Japanese and non-Japanese candidates for the role, another person with knowledge of the issue has told Reuters.

The Financial Times has reported that Nissan's board will set a formal succession timetable at Monday's meeting, citing unnamed sources.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

6 Comments
Login to comment

Lets try no CEO and see if there is any difference!

3 ( +3 / -0 )

How about a woman? Unfortunately he is part of a corrupt network in his company and should be in jail.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Looking forward to seeing Nissan stock price movement!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I didn’t think he was up for the job from the beginning. He’s just another Japanese patsy like all the ones before Ghosn that drove the company to near bankruptcy.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

How about a woman? Unfortunately he is part of a corrupt network in his company and should be in jail.

The 'highest' ranking woman Nissan exec would be Asako Hoshino, overseeing global marketing and sales and electric vehicle business. She chairs of the Management Committee for the Japan and Asia & Oceania regions. Why not?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

" ...... by increasing doubts over his ability to steer the automaker to recovery ....."

What a surprise (not). The one who helped Nissan got fired and is under investigation.

The same should happen to Saikawa, because I'm sure, there is more!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Top Things to Do in Mie Prefecture: A Guide to Traveling in Central Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events Sep 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 36, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Hot springs

Tsubame Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Parks & Gardens

Odori Park

GaijinPot Travel

Careers

Empowering Curly-Haired Women With Kiyoko Matsuzawa

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #46: Government Creates 3600-Page PDF to Help Consumers Make Cashless Payments

GaijinPot Blog