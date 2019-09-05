Nissan CEO Saikawa admits being paid too much by equity scheme

Nissan Motor Co President and CEO Hiroto Saikawa admitted Thursday he was overpaid by an equity-linked remuneration scheme run by the company.
A day after he was reported to have received tens of millions of yen too much under a scheme of so-called stock appreciation rights, Saikawa told reporters in Tokyo that "the operation of the (scheme) was different than it should have been."
However, he denied ordering the payment, saying, "I thought the procedures were handled properly and I didn't know (about the misconduct)."
Saikawa said he will return the excess amount to the Japanese automaker, while revealing that other executives have also received overpayments.
"It was one of the schemes created under the leadership of (ousted Nissan Chairman Carlos) Ghosn," he said.
Sources said earlier Nissan does not believe the overpayment broke the law, but that the matter will be reported to its board meeting next week and the carmaker will scrutinize whether in-house disciplinary measures are necessary.
Under the stock appreciation rights scheme -- introduced by Nissan to raise morale among executives -- directors can receive a bonus if the company's share price performs well.
Ghosn was arrested last November and is facing trial for allegedly underreporting his remuneration, and diverting company funds to an investment firm he effectively owns.
He has denied all allegations, saying he is the victim of a "conspiracy" by Nissan executives who felt that a possible merger with alliance partner Renault SA would threaten its autonomy.
Ghosn's former close aide Greg Kelly, accused of conspiring to underreport his former boss's remuneration, said in a magazine interview published in June that Saikawa manipulated the execution date of his stock appreciation rights so as to receive an additional gain of 47 million yen ($443,000).
After Nissan dismissed Ghosn over the allegations, the automaker separated its management and audit operations in a bid to prevent concentration of power, and to enhance its governance.
Saikawa was appointed Nissan CEO in April 2017 and served as a close lieutenant of Ghosn, who remained chairman.© KYODO
Chip Star
Get the prosecutors on the case and throw these thieves in jail until they confess! Wait, they're Japanese so won't face the same "justice" as Ghosn.
It takes a special kind of idiot to have any faith in the Japanese "justice" system.
sensei258
Hahaha is this even news?
Yubaru
No really? This stinks to high heaven! I can't wait to hear the comments from all those that have been hanging Ghosn out to dry .
Disillusioned
So, here is the sham. Nissan stock prices have not been doing well since Ghosn was arrested. It has taken a major hit in consumer confidence and sales. Furthermore, as CEO he would be the one one signing off on these "uhum" bonuses knowing full well they had not been earned. Just more Japanese corporate biased and corruption.
This is a very interesting statement. These jokers are guilty of receiving money under false pretences, which could be considered embezzlement and misuse of company funds. aren't these the same charges Ghosn has spent the last six months under arrest for? Double standards much?
obladi
nigelboy
Stock Application Rights (SAR) in question dates back to May of 2013. He apparently delayed it one week while the stock price was rising.
This was discovered as a result of their own internal audit.
Should be severely reprimanded by the Boad.
But no. It does not even remotely compare to what Ghosn is accused of.
Chip Star
Please, please let there be an activist shareholder that sues the hell out of Nissan for this. It'd be interesting to know whether Nissan did its due diligence according to the business judgment rule or if the corporate veil could be pierced to reach these thieves in their individual capacities.
Cricky
So what does the new prosecutor think about this? Little bit weird to be prosecuting a foreigner while letting natives off the hook. I'm sure he will justify it in some conveluting way. Justice has no contact with reality in Japan.
ozellis
It is being reported by the Nikkei Asian Review as 47 million yen ($443,000).
Very, very interesting indeed.
Bugle Boy of Company B
dbsaiya
What a great job! Getting paid for being incompetent! I'd be a millionaire!
rainyday
Well, now that we have set a precedent for throwing people into detention indefinitely for stuff like this, I am sure police and prosecutors will be lining up at the airport to arrest Saikawa just like they did with Ghosn. Am I right?
(Dead silence from police and protesters)...
Wallace Fred
Hes not gaijin. Absolutely nothing is going to happen.
The sleek style of corruption in japan is something worthy of a uni study course. Gobsmackingly ridiculous!!
DaDude
I think I speak for everyone here, Saikawa should be prosecuted and Ghosn let free. We know more than they do.
Black Sabbath
ListenTheTruth
What, and he didn’t know? HA. Japan, seriously, this is such an expose of you and yours. Absolutely shameful bullying, hostile hostage taking by the "justice system", what a tin pot joke.
@dbsaiya: Brilliant. LMAO.
sourpuss
All that in-your-face corruption they practice in other countries is just so uncool, man.
Ganbare Japan!
Well argued, Nigel Boy, well argued. This is about an oversight of Saikawa-san accidentally not acquiring salary in shares until a week later, when they had gone up. Small amount compared to salary. NOTHING like deliberately avoiding to disclose tens of millions of $US in salary payments. And, Saikawa-san has already promised to return this amount.
rgcivilian1
Not good for Nissan. This should not reflect on the quality of their products.
Corporate salaries are out of control. There should be a cap of no more than 10 M yen per year plus 5 M yen bonus yearly. If the corporate guy can't live on that and support a family then something is wrong with the entire system.
semperfi
Why don't they just et Saikaw go !?
How is his position helping the company?
Silvafan
LOL! Now we know why there is a new prosecutor on the Ghosn case.
"He who is without sin shall cast the first stone." Glass houses, people!
kurisupisu
Surely, the ‘news’ in this article relates to an internal affair at Nissan which somehow has made it a ‘top story’?
Dango bong
Japanese execs are overpaid?!?!?! NOOO WAAAAY
Redtail Swift
Always 2 there are.....A master ( Carlos Ghosn ) and an apprentice ( Hiroto Saikawa ). Obviously, the apprentice killed his master in order to seize power.
Silvafan
@Ganbare Japan
Accidently??? LOL! Yeah, he agreed to return it because he got caught. Typical, Japanese behavior! What you fail to mention is Saikawa signed off Ghosn compensation.
William77
I hope this news will be well covered to the international press.
Aly Rustom
Unfortunately that kind of idiot has been known to exist..
Not even! House of cards! All it will take is a breeze..
Nissan is endemic of the Japanese economy as a whole. Run by a bunch of incompetant dinosaurs
Kaerimashita
Having opened Pandora's Box, now they realize they can't get it shut. Serves them right.
Uncle Benny
Strangerland
I'm not on one side or the other with the whole Ghosn thing, but at a glance, it would seem that they arrested Ghosn, but are not arresting Sakikawa for the same thing.
I'm probably misunderstanding it though, not having spent enough time reading into it.
Can anyone tell me, are they really the same thing, or is there a difference?
marcelito
@gambare
Well argued, Nigel Boy, well argued. This is about an oversight of Saikawa-san accidentally not acquiring salary in shares until a week later, when they had gone up."
Suuure ....kinda bit funny how the " accidental " oversights always happen when shares go up and not down ...but I,m sure thats just pure coincidence.
And, Saikawa-san has already promised to return this amount.
As he surely would even if he was not exposed hey? Such a pure innocent Japanese blossom he is that Saikawa san. I always love gambare,s satire - its just the best :)
nigelboy
Stock Appreciation Rights (SAR) is essentially performance driven incentive for executives where the company sets the payout rates and schedules based on how much the stock appreciated. It’s strictly internal so what Saikawa did was purposely amended the option date to get a higher payout.
JJ Jetplane
So Ghosn under reports his finances and gets throw in jail. Saikawa does exactly the same thing and promises to return the money and everything is forgiven. My issue with this is, how can the company really have faith in him? You are giving him more power and increasing the chances of him to do the same thing on a larger scale.
Not only Saikawa but the other executives that all benefited.
daito_hak
Well here we go.
We've got a guy who presumably got illegally a large amount of money and we are told that Nissan does not believe that the over payment was in violation of the law, that somehow he will give back the money, that basically no detailed investigation on how this happened is being done, that no prosecutors are involved and surely that no made up arrest at an airport will be performed..... Of course Saikawa will surely continue to be allowed to see his wife if he has one and won't spend months in a jail.
All of this in the context of the Ghosn drama who as we know was dragged into the mud for basically similar accusations. The first Ghosn's arrest was on identical charges. If the prosecutors believe that Ghosn is guilty, then how can it be that they don't investigate Saikawa as well? I just can't see how someone could defend Japan on this one.
Mezane
Looks like his wife will have to move out of the house until the investigation is over.
theeastisred
People whose views are driven (get it?!) not by facts, logic or morality but rather by blind nationalism are generally not worth paying attention to. The scale of what Saikawa has admitted to might be smaller than what Ghosn has been accused of, but on the other hand Saikawa has admitted wrongdoing whereas Ghosn has not. Is that the key to how and whether one gets punished?
Kniknaknokkaer
How does that not warrant criminal investigation??? What period was this over-payment for and did he report it accurately?
drlucifer
They are making it sound as if the amount, 47million yen that he benefited is very small thus watering down the gravity of the crime. There are people who work 12 hours a day and don't make 3million yen a year.
I am watching to see whether the J media will devote time to this scandal and report at length with specialist input.
Amir Marzouk
I’m trying to figure out why Kelly is even involved in all of this. He seems to be the only person that hasn’t taken money. It’s as if he is guilty just for being a high ranking foreign national.
wtfjapan
But no. It does not even remotely compare to what Ghosn is accused of.
just stated the problem right there , theft is theft doesnt matter if its 4 or 40 or 400million yen if any of us here on JT had been accused of stealing this amount do you think we wouldn't be in detention by now!? ACCUSED there it is again, accused doesnt equal guilty in any proper democracy, everybody has the presumption of innocence until a jury or judges rules otherwise, why should anybody lose months of their lives in detention ( basically imprisoned) while prosecutors try and force a confession from you . Its not so much that Saikawas theft has made the news its the mountain of hypocrisy and double standards that Nissan and the prosecutors are committing. A proper democratic country everybody is treated equally in the eyes of the law, not so much in Japan.
And, Saikawa-san has already promised to return this amount.
oh thats a relief! ,maybe of i steal 4 million yen from somebody , then If im accused of stealing that 4 million yen, if I then go to the J police and promise to return that 4 million yen do you think they will say all is fine we wont arrest you now. LMFAO seriously apart from the hypocrisy in this country the logic of many is adolescent.
drlucifer
Kelly is guilty of being a close aide of Ghosn.
wtfjapan
How does that not warrant criminal investigation???
but its only 46million yen, hes promised to pay it back after been accused of accepting it, so all is fine. maybe he used the "I was drunk at the time" excuse seems to work wonders in Japan.
unless your a gaijin CEO then the rules are completely different.
wtfjapan
Kelly is guilty of being a close aide of Ghosn.
Saikawa was a close aid of Ghosn hes also accused of accepting money he wasn't entitled too, oh darn I forgot hes got the right passport so all is fine.
wtfjapan
hey are making it sound as if the amount, 47million yen that he benefited is very small thus watering down the gravity of the crime.
47million doesnt seem much to a CEO but to the average Taro it around 10yrs salary or even you could buy a nice new house. Imagine if the average Taro stole a brand new home worth 47million yen do you think any of us wouldn't be sent to prison even if we promised to return it after the accusation!?
Ex_Res
Better arrest Saikawa quickly before his wife starts tampering with evidence.