Nissan CEO calls on Renault to listen to details of Ghosn allegations

Nissan Motor's CEO called on directors at alliance partner Renault to heed its reasons for sacking former Chairman Carlos Ghosn over alleged financial misconduct amid tensions over how to handle the fallout from his arrest.
Renault's interim chairman Philippe Lagayette said on Friday that its board had not considered replacing Ghosn, who was ousted by Nissan days after his arrest in Japan in November, as head of the French carmaker.
Ghosn has denied wrongdoing, media reports say, although he has not made any public statements since his arrest.
"We hope the board will listen to our explanation," Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa told reporters after a board meeting of the Japanese carmaker at which it confirmed plans to strengthen corporate governance following the Ghosn crisis.
Although sources familiar with the matter say Nissan has briefed Renault lawyers on its findings relating to Ghosn's alleged misconduct, Renault directors have yet to be given access to the full information.
"We understand that the raw details of the misconduct have yet to reach each of Renault's board members," Saikawa said of the allegations against Nissan's once-revered boss.
Nissan said it has already shared its findings with the board of Mitsubishi Motors, which is the third, junior member of the carmaking alliance.
While Nissan is almost 60 percent bigger by sales, it remains the junior partner in their shareholding hierarchy to Renault, which owns a 43.4 percent in its Japanese partner.
Nissan has a 15 percent non-voting stake in Renault, whose biggest shareholder is the French state with 15 percent.
Ghosn, who was arrested on Nov 19 by Japanese authorities, was officially charged in a Tokyo court last week and remains in detention. The Japanese automaker was also indicted for its role in the scandal.
Nissan's board met on Monday after Thierry Bollore, Renault's deputy CEO, asked Nissan in a Dec 14 letter to call an extraordinary shareholders meeting, a source said on Sunday.
Saikawa declined to comment on the report.
Nissan said it was establishing a special committee for improving governance, as well as an advisory committee to propose a chairman.
Saikawa said he expected the governance committee would "take a scalpel" to Nissan's governance team, and that he did not have a deadline for naming a successor to Ghosn.
"We shouldn't hurry, we should take our time ... I will make every effort (to ensure that a new chairman is selected soon), but I will refrain from setting a deadline for this," he said.
He also brushed off calling a shareholder meeting in the immediate future, saying that he planned to summon shareholders after the board comes up with changes based on recommendations from the special committee, expected in late March.
The board, until last week, had been expected to name an interim chairman on Monday. But a panel of external directors put off their selection, deciding to prioritise measures to improve governance, a source familiar with the matter said.
Critics have said Nissan lacked adequate governance, with few truly independent voices capable of questioning its leadership and looking out for regular shareholders' interests.
Its three external board members include retired Renault executive Jean-Baptiste Duzan, considered to represent the views of the French automaker. The other two are former bureaucrat Masakazu Toyoda and racing car driver Keiko Ihara.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
thepersoniamnow
I have this feeling that these Europeans are going to look at what you did and the manner in which you did it, and not be able to respect it.
But this is about money and power and that, a big company does understand, so I’m sure they will be shaking over something soon enough.
In Japan’s corporate world to get caught and hung out to dry, you gotta have made the wrong enemies...or not be from here.
Akie
"While Nissan is almost 60 percent bigger by sales, it remains the junior partner in their shareholding hierarchy to Renault, which owns a 43.4 percent in its Japanese partner."
Stupid deal, Nissan should be dissolved.
Chip Star
The Japanese want Nissan back now that it's firmly in the black thanks to Ghosn.
Aly Rustom
Why should they when you have not allowed that same courtesy to the man that saved your company, you slimebag?
sounds to me like a desperate plea to regain face and credibility after its been lost. they'll listen- maybe. Believe what you have to say...different matter altogether.
Alfie Noakes
A state-sponsored kidnapping, no less. Nissan has wrapped itself in the Hinomaru and the government is acting at its bidding, all because
cracaphat
Nissan starting to look desperate.Everyday has the CEO flailing away on tv the justifications for their coup d'etat.Unless the French govt bail on Ghosn,Nissan is screwed however long they keep him locked up.
Kobe White Bar Owner
Shareholders meeting ASAP!!! Shameful Nissan!
Asiaman7
Nissan presses to be heard by Renault while orchestrating the silence of Ghosn. Hmm ...
sf2k
Nissan tactics and Japanese "laws" not working on Renault or France
mu-da
As long this guy is still giving press conferences and doesn't take responsibility for Nissan's scandals of quality control and falsifying data, never mind lack of corporate governance, Nissan doesn't have any credibility whatsoever.
Garthgoyle
That sounds perfectly Japanese to me.
Reckless
Of course he doesn't want a shareholders' meeting because Renault is the biggest shareholder!
marcelito
As long this guy is still giving press conferences and doesn't take responsibility for Nissan's scandals of quality control and falsifying data, never mind lack of corporate governance, Nissan doesn't have any credibility whatsoever.
Indeed, after his fake outrage at Ghosn running a one man show at Nissan, he sure seems to be doing exactly the same. Refusing to listen to Renault demand for an extraordinary shareholder meeting ( which seems a logical step to take in this situation ).....guess Saikawa knows if the meeting is called he might be pushed out himself , which the sleezeball definately deserves.
The board, until last week, had been expected to name an interim chairman on Monday. But a panel of external directors put off their selection, deciding to prioritise measures to improve governance, a source familiar with the matter said.
A great example of typical J-Inc board (in)action... postpone making real decisions and instead establish some fuzzy "expert " panel to study improving governance for months and months.....How much are they getting paid for this?
Derrick Smith
How is this dude that they kidnapped going to make a public comment when they didn't even allow him to see his lawyers. This totally a coup/mutiny by Japanese management that wants to take credit for all the work that he put into making that company profitable again. Screw the fact they ended up with non-voting shares. Why would anyone have wanted a company that was failing to vote on their board. They got you out of the black and now you are backhanding the French by treating him like a criminal without everyone being able to clearly review the evidence. This completely smells like this was a setup on their end from the beginning. They just waited till the company was making money. They just showed everyone that there is no point in investing in Japan if all they are going to do is sabotage their partnerships after they make a profit. Ya'll literally kidnapped a French citizen and fired him without him being provided any due process. I hope that France reduces any aid they are expecting to get in 2019. Even if he was dirty as hell he still deserves basic justice.
GW
People, especially in Japan NEED to get rid of the idea of companies having nationalities they are better & more ACCURATELY described as INTERNATIONAL companies.
It is amazing how it seems many cant comprehend how stock ownership relates to the parties that actually DO own a given company at a given time
Madden
With the first deadline to let Ghosn come out coming up they're pretty desperate for Renault to abandon him but it looks like their plan didn't go as expected! I expect another 10 day extension so they have more time to "convince" the French, but if they don't fold and the 30th comes up Nissan is going to be in a very difficult position. Good on Renault for standing behind Ghosn and not bowing down to such obvious slime!
Disillusioned
There is something really sad about that photo. A single crappy table and an unlabelled bottle of water with an even crappier paper sign hung over the desk. He doesn't even have a microphone stand. Doesn't cast a very professional image.
marcelito
There is something really sad about that photo. A single crappy table and an unlabelled bottle of water with an even crappier paper sign hung over the desk. He doesn't even have a microphone stand. Doesn't cast a very professional image.
Noticed that too but I think its a purposely orchestrated / managed PR "look " to attempt portraying a contrast between the "new" austere , Saikawa led Nissan and the "excesses " of Ghosn era. You know, something Saikawa and his stooges hope will appeal to the shareholders and public.
sakurasuki
Is it an official court verdict right? Only one sided allegation.
Off course Saikawa can play it in Japan but not outside Japan.
sf2k
Is the microphone even hooked up to anything? Note the cable on the floor
TokyoTelegraph
Saikawa looks very alone in that picture. Hope he is feeling that way too!
Slickdrifter
Nissan in the great scheme of things. You cannot push the French to do your (Nissan's) bidding and have a (get on board) and down with Ghosn wave. The French are very capable of coming to their own conclusion on matters of misconduct.
Nissan has a 15 percent non-voting stake in Renault, whose biggest shareholder is the French state with 15 percent.
Nissan you will get absolutely nowhere with the French state. Ghosn is like I God to the French state and somewhat of a celebrity. Good luck trying to smear Ghosn with the French state shareholders. It will never happen. They simply love the guy.
Philippe Lagayette said on Friday that its board had not considered replacing Ghosn, Translation
Nissan. Ghosn is Renaults guy. Loyalty for you. It will not matter what Nissan and the Japanese courts find. Soon Ghosn will be free. Soon there is going to be a legal team that is going to literally shoot holes in this misconduct case and just make Nissan look foolish. I think therefore Nissan and the Japanese justice system is hell bent on keeping him locked up. I am surprised they have not tried to take his passport. Nissan tread very carfully now. This may be the end of your loyal base of customers in overseas markets. Japanese will buy Nissan. This is fact. Everyday Ghosn is locked up. Your losing sales somewhere at some dealership.
@Akie
Stupid deal, Nissan should be dissolved.-Dissolved maybe a bit extreme. But corporate restructure or the sale of Nissan yes. But this will never happen. We can see by Nissan's behavior they are prepared to lay it all on the line for this misconduct case against Ghosn. It is all very confusing and so Japanese.
Nissan should really start to think about saving face at this point. Plead guilty to the indictment charges and pay the fine. Work out your issues with Ghosn with an amicable severance package and everyone just go on their merry way. It's over. Instead of spending money on lawyers and legal fees. Think about repairing your image and getting the corporation a bit healthier. Take care of your workers and be a bit more transparent. So there is not so much fear. Put forth a more kaizen, or continuous improvement approach that is workable for the workers and executives. I want to see Nissan take the high road here and learn from this.
Ghson's retribution will be spending all his time energy and talent growing Renault and making Renault a major player. I think this whole experience with Nissan will just fuel his desire to one up Nissan every chance he and Renault gets. Cause in the end. No one is going to see jail time. Just sever and end the alliance. Free Ghosen.
Jalapeno
Really starting to feel sorry for Ghosn. The guy has no way to get his side of the story out. He must be livid. Hope he's getting some good cheese to comfort him.
expat
I've found that when someone tells you "You never listen to me", they generally mean "You never follow my orders"...
Slickdrifter
@expat.
Oh. I like that. Can I use it someday? Awesome.
rocketpanda
As if he can actually even do that. He is in detention and re-arrested because they don't want him making public statements. What a shambolic farce this has become, even the Japanese media seems complicit . Instead of asking questions as to why he's still being detained they report as if he's been found guilty and sentenced already.
Slickdrifter
@Jalapeno,
Yes, me too. Japan cannot do this I keep saying to myself. But they are doing it to the man. If memory serves me correctly. I think they can only hold him a while longer.
Educator60
Derrick SmithToday 09:04 am JST
“How is this dude that they kidnapped going to make a public comment when they didn't even allow him to see his lawyers.”
Where did you get the incorrect idea that he is not allowed to see his lawyer?
Redtail Swift
Carlos Ghosn hasn't spoken cause they are holding him.....duh? This is a wicked new low. There are two sides to every story and NIssan is trying to get ownership of it's company back. Even if it means, locking a human being up. Where the hell are Ghosn's lawyers? Somebody really needs to speak up for him and not let Nissan dictate the narrative of events.
Bungle
I bet France and the EU are regretting their free trade deal with Japan at the moment!
Cricky
I think there is no need to make a comment as he will be held anyway, no matter what he says at the moment. And the Prosecution, Nissan are digging themselves a deeper hole.
And still know charge? The French won't swallow the haf backed story being peddled with little or no evidence.
wtfjapan
one things for sure Hiroto Saikawa needs to be demoted to a windowless office , wouldnt trust a word or thing he does after this fiasco
gogogo
If Nissan has done this smartly, they would have been "shocked and embarrassed" rather than so eager to throw Ghosn under the bus.... At least they are very bad liars.
Ipanema Beach
Agree with everyone else here, not only does Ghosn have no access to his lawyers but he is being tortured too for a false confession. Can Japan get any more barbaric?
vinarius@pm.catv.ne.jp
A one man,Nissan Kabuki started by this man and he is now wasting time. Stop wasting time and be the one that is playing the bad Japanese back-stabber. We can see U. U started every thing. Yr ego and jealousy is too big that even u, do not what to do with yr bad character. Bad -mouthing Carlos just showed , who U are. A coward that cannot negociate properly and fairly in front of yr boss nicely without shouting. U resort to using everyone with u. Are the Nissan share-holders really going to let U be president and eat up their investments. Surely, not .I am definitely not investing my money until u are gone. U know, u have done everything except yr work in Nissan.
Ex_Res
I bet France and the EU are regretting their free trade deal with Japan at the moment!
I bet a lot of countries in TPP will be having second closely watching events.
Belrick
Saikawa was in Nissan since graduation. But it took Ghosn, a foreigner, to make the company work. Saikawa is clearly jealous and made moves to oust Ghosn. Now he wants to be seen as the proverbial hero.
Well Saikawa old chum - you failed!
AgentX
Perhaps because he hasn't been given the basic human right to defend himself against allegations?
It sounds to me that the Japanese execs can't understand why they can't influence the public court of thinking in France. They just don't understand that group-think and hysteria are not so easily whipped up outside Japan. It's just proof that group-think mentality makes people lazy minded.
Educator60
Ipanema BeachToday 01:20 pm JST
“Agree with everyone else here, not only does Ghosn have no access to his lawyers...”
He has access to his lawyer, who can visit him in detention.
Cricky
His lawyer has access until 9am. After the mornings routine that does not leave much time? Hi, your alive?, yes it's cold. Family Said to say Hello. Sorry have to go it's 9.
Ascissor
Does Ghosn have access to lawyer during interrogations?
Cricky
No lawyer during interrogations, and no recordings or video.
WiseOneIn Kansai
Just read that article about Ghosn on WSJ. Hmm, there are some serious allegations and Ghosn better have all the right answers!!
https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-fall-of-the-house-of-ghosn-11545003310
Tokyo-Engr
Ghosn has access to a lawyer but not during interrogations which is pretty bad for a "developed" country.
I wonder why the interrogators are afraid to interrogate suspects in Japan with a lawyer present. This is something I do not understand and no one has been able to give me a defensible answer to this question.
Liza
The injustice here is staggering! No access to any lawyer, brutal interrogations, forced confessions, how can the non Japanese population here stand for this?
He's obviously not guilty, how could anyone with such wealth and power risk all that by committing a crime? The reason can only be racism