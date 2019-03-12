Newsletter Signup Register / Login
From left, Renault CEO Thierry Bollore, Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard, Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa and Mitsubishi Motors Chairman and CEO Osamu Masuko pose for photographers after their joint press conference at Nissan headquarters in Yokohama on Tuesday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
business

Nissan, Renault, Mitsubishi Motors form new board

YOKOHAMA

The chief executives of Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors are setting up a new board to oversee the French-Japanese auto alliance.

Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard, Renault Chief Executive Thierry Bollore, Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa and Mitsubishi Motors Corp Chief Executive Osamu Masuko appeared together Tuesday at Nissan Motor Co.'s Yokohama headquarters to announce what they called "a new start" for the alliance.

The automakers did not announce any changes in their mutual stake holdings. The new board is to meet every month in Paris or Tokyo and oversee the entire partnership.

The former chairman of the alliance, Carlos Ghosn, was barred from attending Tuesday's meeting. Ghosn was arrested in November and released from detention on bail last week. He has been charged with financial misconduct, but says he is innocent.

National politics. Ghosn is being laid out to dry. My bet is Macron and Abe have reasons not to have Ghosn re-elected.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

