Nissan board meets to discuss governance amid rising tensions with Renault

Nissan Motor's board met Monday, for the first time since firing chairman Carlos Ghosn last month, to decide on ways to improve governance at the automaker amid rising tensions with alliance partner Renault.
The board meeting began after 4 p.m., according to sources familiar with the matter, requesting anonymity as the meeting was confidential.
A panel of external directors tasked with picking an interim replacement for Ghosn have put off their selection, deciding to prioritise putting in place measures to improve governance, one of the sources previously said.
Ghosn was arrested on Nov 19 by Japanese authorities over his alleged financial misconduct. The once-revered boss of Nissan was officially charged in a Tokyo court last week and remains in detention. The Japanese automaker was also indicted for its role in the scandal.
Nissan's board is set to boost the number of external board members and set up a committee to oversee compensation, the source said.
Critics have said Nissan lacked adequate governance, with few truly independent voices on the board capable of questioning leadership and looking out for regular shareholders' interests.
Its current three external board members include retired Renault executive Jean-Baptiste Duzan, considered to represent the views of the French automaker which is Nissan's biggest shareholder. The other two external board members are former bureaucrat Masakazu Toyoda and racing car driver Keiko Ihara.
Nissan is 43.4 percent owned by Renault. While almost 60 percent bigger by sales, it remains the junior partner in their shareholding hierarchy with a smaller reciprocal 15 percent non-voting stake in the French firm. Renault's biggest shareholder is the French state with 15 percent.
Ties between the Nissan and Renault, both of which were led by Ghosn, have been strained since his arrest.
Thierry Bollore, the French group's deputy CEO, asked Nissan in a Dec. 14 letter to call an extraordinary shareholders meeting, a source said on Sunday, confirming a report in the Wall Street Journal.
A Renault spokesman declined to comment.
Nissan said it could not comment on the content of communications between the companies.
“Nissan has communicated actively and transparently with Renault regarding this matter, and will continue to do so. We remain steadfast in our commitment to the alliance,” it said
The letter was vague about its purpose, saying only that it would "allow for appropriate disclosure and discussion of governance and other matters".
It added that the indictment of Nissan "creates significant risks to Renault, as Nissan's largest shareholder, and to the stability of our industrial alliance".
While Nissan ousted Ghosn days after his arrest, the Renault board at a Dec 13 meeting reiterated its decision to keep him in office. Renault directors have yet to be given access to Nissan's findings, which are being closely held by Renault lawyers.
The call for a shareholder meeting will likely be seen as an attempted show of force by Renault's interim management, led by Bollore and Mouna Sepehri, Ghosn's long-standing chief of staff who also heads legal affairs and communications.
The board of Mitsubishi Motors, which is the third member in the alliance, is also meeting on Monday, the sources said. Mitsubishi declined to comment.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
Kenji Fujimori
Sacrifice a mans image and defame him, where is the honor in that, there is no justice? what is democracy really?? just a made up word to symbolize imagination? All they can do is scapegoat the situation with some old drone that will peddle the cars to hell..
gogogo
Nissan would be lucky to spell governance correctly let alone have any.
Chamkun
We still don't know the real situation. We all should not jumped our conclusion for the issues. I will wait the truth is informed after all investigation.
SaikoPhysco
All they knew was that they didn't want to be owned by a foreign company..... and would do anything to prevent it regardless of consequence.
NAN DESU KA
"Renault directors have yet to be given access to Nissan's findings, which are being closely held by Renault lawyers."
Make any sense to anybody? Why would the Renault lawyers not give the Renault directors those findings by NISSAN?
Reckless
WSJ has an excellent story with their own independent journalist's findings that suggest clear corruption by Carlos. Unfortunately, I think he will be in jail for a while.
sf2k
Doesn't meet their governance standards for evidence. Questionable documentation and timelines.
Ex_Res
I think that whatever happens now, or whatever the outcome of court proceedings against Ghost the damage is done.
Nothing more cheap than Pearl Hatbour tactics.
Also, rather disturbing facts regarding Japanese law / rule of law coming out.
vinarius@pm.catv.ne.jp
OH............Nissan, a company that has share-holders in Japan and overseas, is calling a private & confidential meeting ???.To all good people , do all of u really think that U can trust Nissan with yr money ???.Pls think 100 times , before U put another yen into Nissan. This kind of tactics are very clear from small people in Nissan that want to block the truth. How low can a company like Nissan get to ???.This action shows how small saikawa & current board people are. It is not enough for a 64 year old man to stay in jail for evidence that Nissan cannot find even in Rio ???. Nissan pull in the family , the sister & everybody that are involved with Carlos. It would be better for this Nissan Kabuki to start bring bringing in Nissan current Japanese board and their family, to check ,just to be fair. does Nissan know that the public is calling for human-rights groups to step in from all over the world ???.it will be time soon to come out hiding behind yr bad excuses. U know, who u are in Nissan.
HShigoto
What is happening now and what would happen the coming months is an execution of a plan started to
be designed since Nissan starts to bring more money to the alliance (Renault-Nissan-Mitsubish)i than Renault.
The alliance is now approaching towards a hard weakness and all its members would indivually suffer.
Especially in Europe, will Nissan continue to sell as much as till now? Not sure.
The present execution of the plan (Saikawa, J prosecutor) will lead to the whole alliance to a dramatic new context. The relationships between France and Japan would not be better than what will happen to the Alliance Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi negatively impacted by the executed plan of the couple (Saikawa, japanese prosecutors). As "normal" consequence, a new alliance would born between Renault and an automative Chinese Partner.
Mlodinow
The Renualt CEO has had to tell Nissan BoD members to stop contacting Renault BoD directors privately (it's against agreed procedure), and (as per comments above) Nissan has repeatedly failed to provide any actual evidence, and hence Renault's lawyers have asked for better documentation. What part of the communication in this circus masquerading as an investigation can be described "actively and transparently"? Renault haven't even had a proper chance to talk with Ghosn himself.
Akie
"Nissan is 43.4 percent owned by Renault. While almost 60 percent bigger by sales, it remains the junior partner in their shareholding hierarchy with a smaller reciprocal 15 percent non-voting stake in the French firm. "
This is unacceptable, and must be changed. However, it reflects the reality of current status of Japan as a non-sovereign state, the majority Japanese people is the junior partner in the hierarchy with a smaller non-voting stake.
Chop Chop
I believe, Renault must reduce voluntarily its share in Nissan, back to original 36% stake from the current 43.4 % or Japanese Government must intervene and introduce legislation for how much foreign car Company can own shares in the Japanese car company.
The Nissan - Renault relationship was not the best model. French Government has owned a 15 % stake of Renault shares and French Government has voting right in Renault Company but Nissan doesn't have voting right as French Government even though both have a 15 % stake in Renault. It's very unfair to Nissan.
Nissan - Renault merger won't work because they have differing business culture. Also, Nissan will be slowly disappeared and becoming known as Renault Company. Also, all Nissan's engineering and technology will be accessed by Renault but Nissan cannot be touched Renault technology.
There's no question about Carlos Ghosn expertise in managing of Nissan Company but too much power has led him to corrupt and abused power, and misused Company resources. It's a very sad for Nissan and Japanese peoples as well because Carlos Gohosn was most respected person and they see him as their own. No one is perfect and Carlos Ghosn was one of them.
marcelito
Nissan is 43.4 percent owned by Renault. While almost 60 percent bigger by sales, it remains the junior partner in their shareholding hierarchy with a smaller reciprocal 15 percent non-voting stake in the French firm. "
This is unacceptable, and must be changed. However, it reflects the reality of current status of Japan as a non-sovereign state, the majority Japanese people is the junior partner in the hierarchy with a smaller non-voting stake."
It rather reflects the reality that Renault put up the money and expertise ( Ghosn ) to bailout Nissan when it faced bankruptcy and watched it flourish under Ghosn leadership. Maybe they should have let it fail then?
Mlodinow
Exactly this.
Since Ghosn stepped down as CEO Nissan has seen a series of compliance breaches...Nissan reverting back to "traditional" Japanese business practices already? Let them break away & fail (again).