business

Nissan files claim against Ghosn's sister in Brazilian court

17 Comments
By Marcelo Rochabrun and Chang-Ran Kim
SAO PAULO/TOKYO

Nissan Motor Co has filed a court claim against Carlos Ghosn's sister that references alleged "unjust enrichment", escalating a battle being waged in Brazilian courts between the car maker and its once-celebrated former chairman.

A court docket dated Dec 11 that was seen by Reuters showed the Japanese automaker filed a claim against Claudine Bichara de Oliveira. The docket showed Nissan as the claimant and Oliveira as the defendant, with the subject title "unjust enrichment". Further details were not immediately available.

Nissan said the claim, which sought a stay on the statute of limitations on a document created three years earlier, would allow it the option of pursuing further legal action.

"At this point, this is just a notice to protect Nissan's interest from the statute of limitation," the company said in an emailed response, when asked about the claim. "It is not specifically a request for a judgment against Oliveira."

Nissan declined to elaborate on the document, or on the allegations against Oliveira. A representative for the Ghosn family did not respond to a request for comment on the filing. Oliveira did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Brazilian-born Ghosn was arrested last month and indicted this week in Japan for allegedly under-reporting his income. Nissan also accuses him of diverting company funds to pay for personal expenses. He has been held in detention in Japan since his arrest.

Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that Ghosn's office had formed an advisory role for Oliveira and compensated her, although an internal investigation by Nissan had found no evidence of any such work being done. The sources requested anonymity because the information is not public.

The Ghosn family representative did not respond to a request for comment.

Nissan is already fighting Ghosn and his daughter Caroline to secure the contents of a beachfront apartment in Rio de Janeiro that Ghosn used when he ran the company, and which it says may contain evidence of wrongdoing. Ghosn and his daughter had sued to retrieve what they said were personal items, such as photographs, jewellery, watches and books.

On Thursday, Nissan faced a setback as an appellate judge ruled that Ghosn or his daughter must be allowed into the apartment during a 24-hour period to retrieve personal belongings. The decision called for two judicial officers to be present, and also allows Nissan representatives to be present.

It was not immediately clear whether Nissan could appeal the decision.

The Rio de Janeiro apartment has become the centre of a side battle to the criminal investigation in Japan, which Nissan says was the result of an internal probe into Ghosn's wrongdoing following a tip from an informant. Nissan says it has found three safes in the flat that could contain evidence of Ghosn's alleged crimes.

In court papers, lawyers for Ghosn said that since Nissan had entered the apartment after his arrest, the automaker could have "inserted objects or documents that could compromise his good reputation".

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Cheap and Nasty Nissan,

3 ( +9 / -6 )

@ Ex_Res

Cheap, nasty, and stupid..

In court papers, lawyers for Ghosn said that since Nissan had entered the apartment after his arrest, the automaker could have "inserted objects or documents that could compromise his good reputation".

2 ( +7 / -5 )

Oh Nissan what a tangled web you have weaved yourself.

2 ( +6 / -4 )

The guys at Nissan are forgetting Ghosn is a person and Nissan is a brand. Seems to me they’re hurting their own brand image for a futile chase. Of course, all this while hiding behind the establishment.

1 ( +8 / -7 )

pure gaijin: Seems to me they’re hurting their own brand image for a futile chase.:

Corporations file lawsuit .

APPLE, for example, had several.

It didn't hurt their image.

Get over it.

AND, it is not a futile chase. They are recovering their assets

-2 ( +6 / -8 )

The party is over for Ghosn's kin

-4 ( +5 / -9 )

Nissan is foolish for entering the apartment. Now any evidence that turns up can be brushed off as having been planted by Nissan during their visit.

However this turns out, it's certainly entertaining!

0 ( +5 / -5 )

A bunch of crooks the lot of them--all urinating in the same pot!

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Nissan is foolish for entering the apartment. Now any evidence that turns up can be brushed off as having been planted by Nissan during their visit.

The contents of documents seem more important than whether the documents were planted or not.  It is strange that the family had to collect the documents and refuses to share with Nissan.  Ghosn was fired and the property is Nissan's.  The family shouldn't have allowed in.

0 ( +4 / -4 )

The property is Nissan's but that does not make the content Nissan's property. The lessee's property is and remains his and can be taken out of the apartment after cancellation of the rent contract.

3 ( +5 / -2 )

The contents of documents seem more important than whether the documents were planted or not. It is strange that the family had to collect the documents and refuses to share with Nissan. Ghosn was fired and the property is Nissan's. The family shouldn't have allowed in.

LOL!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Going after family members? Now it's really getting personal.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

The property is Nissan's but that does not make the content Nissan's property. The lessee's property is and remains his and can be taken out of the apartment after cancellation of the rent contract.

It's not a rented apartment.  Ghosn made Nissan buy the property.  He didn't pay any rent to Nissan.  Rather he made Nissan pay his sister for her living in the property

0 ( +4 / -4 )

The contents of documents seem more important than whether the documents were planted or not.

If incriminating documents are planted, it would be much more important than the contents! What planet are you living on??

It is strange that the family had to collect the documents and refuses to share with Nissan. Ghosn was fired and the property is Nissan's. The family shouldn't have allowed in.

If you're talking about a desk Ghosn had at work, yes. But as someone else pointed out, Nissan is the owner of the apartment, but in most countries, the lessee has full legal authority over the property until the end of the contract. Nissan cannot simply declare the rental contract null and void. They will have to adhere to Brazilian law. I'm no expert, but I'm guessing it's somewhat similar to other countries - and that means Nissan is S.O.L. for awhile.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Going after family members? Now it's really getting personal.

Cheap, Nasty, Smutty. So this is a Japanese companies true colors. And from what I have seen of Japanese law (not fit for purpose), in it's true colors, I would have very serious reservations about doing any future business with Japan.

Dirty little Nissan.

1 ( +5 / -4 )

Low class Nissan they know there is zero evidence, zero nothing, going for blood now..

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

He is innocent ffs

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

