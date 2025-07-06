 Japan Today
Image: iStock/joel-t
business

Nissan mulls EV partnership with Taiwan's Foxconn: source

0 Comments
TOKYO

Nissan Motor Co is exploring a partnership with Taiwan's electronics giant Foxconn in the electric vehicle sector, a source familiar with the matter said Sunday.

The plan under consideration would involve producing Foxconn's EVs at Nissan's signature Oppama plant near Tokyo, which had previously been eyed for closure, the source added.

If realized, the deal is expected to keep the Oppama plant in operation, reversing earlier closure plans prompted by Nissan's financial difficulties. The partnership could also give momentum to the company's ongoing restructuring efforts.

Foxconn has been accelerating its EV operations, having already agreed to supply EVs to Mitsubishi Motors Corp. The firm is also in talks with Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corp over the delivery of electric buses.

The Taiwanese company views a tie-up with Nissan as a potential catalyst to expand its footprint in the Japanese market, the source said. Nissan's main Oppama plant in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, is where the firm pioneered EV production.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Tokyo as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Tokyo, including financing options, market trends and recommended properties. The webinar will be held July 15, 2025 from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

