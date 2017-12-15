Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Nissan recalls 320,000 vehicles in Japan

TOKYO

Nissan Motor Co said on Thursday it was recalling nearly 320,000 vehicles in Japan to fix defective coating in an electronic power unit that could cause a short circuit and fire in the worst-case scenario. 

The recall covers six models including the Serena minivan as well as minivans and vans manufactured for Suzuki Motor Corp and Mitsubishi Motors Corp produced between February 2010 and September 2014.

There were eight reports of fires from the defect, a filing with the transport ministry showed.

The recall does not affect vehicles sold outside Japan, a Nissan spokesman said.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2017.

©2017 GPlusMedia Inc.

An useless article in that it doesn't name the models and year of the cars involved.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Agreed. I wonder if my car is included?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

