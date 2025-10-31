 Japan Today
Nissan has faced numerous speed bumps in recent years Image: AFP/File
business

Nissan says it expects ¥275 bil operational loss in 2025-26

TOKYO

Struggling Japanese carmaker Nissan said it expected to suffer an operating loss of 275 billion in its fiscal year that ends in March as it faces further economic headwinds.

It also said it expected an operating loss of 30 billion yen for the first six months of the fiscal year, which runs through September.

Nissan reported a net loss of 671 billion yen for the financial year to March 2025, and launched an effort cut 20,000 jobs, some 15 percent of its workforce.

The first-half operating loss of 30 billion yen is better than the automaker had been forecasting. Nissan attributed it to one-time benefits including lower costs to emission regulations. It said it had also deferred some project costs to the second half of the year.

"While our first-half results reflect temporary benefits and payback from cost-saving initiatives, we anticipate ongoing challenging competitive environment in the second half, supply chain risks and the seasonality of business," said Chief Financial Officer Jeremie Papin.

The expected worsening of its performance in the second half of its fiscal year reflected "anticipated challenges in the second half due to supply chain risks, foreign exchange volatility, tariffs, and other external factors," the automaker said in a statement.

It said it now expected sales of 11.7 trillion yen in 2025-2026, down from its initial estimate in May of 12.5 trillion yen.

Nissan has faced numerous speed bumps in recent years -- including the 2018 arrest of former boss Carlos Ghosn, who later fled Japan concealed in an audio equipment box.

A merger with Japanese rival Honda had been seen as a potential lifeline but talks collapsed in February when the latter proposed making Nissan a subsidiary.

Of Japan's major automakers, Nissan was seen by analysts as likely to be the most severely hit by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on imported vehicles.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

It also said it expected an operating loss of 30 billion yen for the first six months of the fiscal year, which runs through September

The Datsun death spiral. Might as well give up now.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

