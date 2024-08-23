 Japan Today
Image: Screenshot from Nissin Food Products website
business

Nissin warned for pressuring retailers to raise prices of 5 products

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan’s Fair Trade Commission has issued a warning to Osaka-based food giant Nissin Food Products for pressuring supermarkets and drugstores to raise retail prices of five of its main products.

The Fair Trade Commission issued the warning after it learned that Nissin had forced the retailers to unfairly raise the retail prices of the products uniformly across the country, Kyodo News reported. It stated that this constituted "resale price restraint," which is a violation of the Antimonopoly Act, and resulted in consumers being deprived of their freedom to choose cheaper products.

The five products are Cup Noodles and the same series of Curry and Seafood Noodles, Nissin Donbei Kitsune Udon and Nissin Yakisoba U.F.O.

According to the commission, Nissin asked retailers to raise prices by by 5-12% in June 2022 and 10-13% in June 2023. In addition, the company also decided the in-store prices when retailers planned special sales.

Nissin sent sales representatives to visit the stores to check the prices.

