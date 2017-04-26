Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan is in the midst of a dire crisps shortage after violent typhoons wiped out potato crops in top tuber producing Hokkaido Photo: AFP
business

No end in sight for Japan's potato chip crisis

1 Comment
by toru yamanaka
TOKYO

Legions of Japanese crisps addicts are suffering and it doesn't look like they'll be getting their full fix anytime soon.

The country is in the midst of a dire crisps shortage after violent typhoons wiped out potato crops in top tuber producing Hokkaido.

The unprecedented series of storms last year has forced chipmakers Calbee and rival Koikeya to halt production of some of their most popular flavors -- including pizza and French salad.

Pictures online have shown store shelves bare and bags have been selling for inflated prices on Internet auctions.

Calbee, Japan's top snacks maker, has stopped selling about 30 kinds of crisps in all or part of the country since the middle of April.

"We don't know when we'll be able to restart," company spokesman Masaya Kawase told AFP on Wednesday.

"Potatoes are only harvested once a year."

A dizzying number of government regulations on potato imports is exacerbating the shortage problem.

Japan may not usually be associated with crisps, but industry figures show they rake in nearly 163 billion yen ($1.46 billion) in annual sales.

© 2017 AFP

I wonder if this isn't an easy way for these companies to raise prices without a huge outcry from customers. They claim there are no potatoes, or a shortage, they can only produce so much, and their hands are tied because of government regulations, so the only thing they can do is raise prices. Will other industries start to do the same. Abe would be happy becasue it would further help his goal of reaching 2% inflation, and as we have seen his cabinet's popularity is impervious to any criticism. A win win for Abe, and we the customers are the losers, as usual.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

