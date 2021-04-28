Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Nomura posts biggest quarterly loss in over a decade on $2.3 billion Archegos hit

0 Comments
By Makiko Yamazaki and Takashi Umekawa
TOKYO

Nomura Holdings Inc reported on Tuesday a 245.7 billion yen ($2.3 billion) hit from the collapse of U.S. investment fund Archegos, causing it to log its biggest quarterly net loss since the 2008 global financial crisis.

Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank said while it expects to book a further $570 million in charges related to Archegos this financial year and would be beefing up its risk controls, it saw the debacle as an isolated incident.

"We are not planning to make major changes to our U.S. and global business strategy," Nomura CEO Kentaro Okuda told a media briefing.

Its January-March net loss came in at 155.4 billion yen ($1.4 billion). That compares with a 34.4 billion yen loss a year earlier when global stock markets were battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Before Archegos failed to meet margin calls on heavily leveraged stock bets last month, Nomura had been on track for record annual profit, bolstered by a buoyant U.S. trading business. That was set to have been a hard-fought victory in its decade-long, stop-start efforts to successfully expand outside Japan.

Instead, it posted net income of 153.1 billion yen, down 29% from the previous year but a second consecutive year of profit. Most analysts had expected a profit of between 160 billion and 225 billion yen, according to Refinitiv data.

Nomura's Archegos loss, which is slightly larger than a previously flagged $2 billion, is the second worst after Credit Suisse. The Swiss bank booked a 4.4 billion franc ($4.8 billion) Archegos hit in January-March and expects further losses of about 600 million francs this quarter.

Morgan Stanley lost nearly $1 billion, while Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Deutsche Bank exited without losses, Reuters and other media outlets have reported.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

Going To The Gynecologist In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

Sealing the Deal: The Importance of the Hanko

GaijinPot Blog

Osaka

GaijinPot Travel

Wakayama

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

The Coronavirus Situation in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

What to Expect At Japanese Weddings

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

The Kitchari Cleanse: An Ancient Detox Diet

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #128: Creepy Profiles Encountered On Japanese Dating Apps

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Golden Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 26-May 9

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog