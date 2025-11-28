Number of food, beverage items seeing price hikes in Japan in 2025 to exceed 20,000

The number of food and beverage products subject to price increases in 2025 will exceed 20,000 for the first time in two years, a research institute said Friday.

Teikoku Databank Ltd said that price hikes have been decided for a total of 20,609 items, up approximately 65 percent from 12,520 the previous year.

The figure includes 6,221 condiments such as miso and dashi soup stock, up 4,500 from the previous year, the largest numerical increase among food and beverage products, and 4,901 beverage items including soft drinks, bottled water, beer and wine.

The large price hikes will add to the financial burden on households, Teikoku said. However, the figure remains below the levels recorded in 2022 and 2023.

In December, 217 items, including chocolate and condiments, are scheduled for a price hike, up from 150 in November, though the second lowest number per month this year.

The number of food and beverage products slated for price increases from January to April in 2026 is 1,044 items, compared with more than 4,400 items predicted a year ago for January-April 2025, according to Teikoku. These include alcoholic beverages, vegetable juices, cooking sake and processed foods such as frozen items and packaged rice.

Teikoku expects the wave of intermittent price hikes will temporarily subside toward next spring.

