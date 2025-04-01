 Japan Today
A supermarket in Tokyo Image: Japan Today
business

Number of food, drink items with price hikes in April highest since October 2023

TOKYO

The number of food and beverage items expected to face price hikes in April totaled 4,225, the highest since October 2023, amid a surge in raw material costs, a survey compiled by a credit research company showed Monday.

By category, "condiments," mainly miso, had most items subject to price rises at 2,034, followed by "alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks" at 1,222, Teikoku Databank Ltd said in a report. In total, prices for 11,707 items are set to rise in the first nine months of this year through September.

An official of the firm said food prices are likely to continue rising as many companies try to pass production costs onto consumers. Throughout 2025, prices for around 20,000 items may be raised, prompting households to tighten their purse strings.

The survey targeted 195 major firms in the food and beverage industry. Asked why they opted for price hikes, 97.8 percent cited higher raw material costs, 81.8 percent logistics, and 45.1 percent labor-related expenses.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has promised action to mitigate the impact of sharp inflation on consumer spending, but has struggled to implement measures as his ruling bloc does not hold a majority in the House of Representatives.

Japan's consumer prices in 2024 rose 2.7 percent from a year earlier, up for the third consecutive year, according to government data.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

