Olympic merchandise selling well as Japan's medal haul grows

As Japan's impressive medal haul grows, sales of official Tokyo Olympics merchandise such as badges and keyrings have been surging, with fans queuing outside stores to buy them despite mounting COVID-19 infections.
While public skepticism about holding the games during a pandemic was strong when they officially opened a week ago, many people in Japan appear keen to get hold of souvenirs of what is likely to be a once-in-a-lifetime event -- especially as the country has so far stayed near to or at the top of the gold medal count.
The official online store, which sells goods ranging from apparel to Japanese traditional crafts, even became temporarily inaccessible due to a traffic surge.
An official shop in Tokyo's Shinjuku district was stocked with some 1,700 items in all, but popular goods such as pin badges and mugs quickly sold out after the games got under way.
The store, which requires visitors to undergo temperature checks and sanitize their hands, was packed recently with customers bumping shoulders in order to purchase Olympic items.
During the weekend, there was even a long line outside the outlet, despite the Japanese capital being under a COVID-19 state of emergency since July 12.
"I didn't expect it to be so crowded," said Fuzuki Maruyama, a 32-year-old shop assistant.
Before the opening of the Olympics, opinion polls showed high levels of public unease about hosting the games, even mostly behind closed doors, as Tokyo battled a resurgence of infections.
But as Japan's gold medal count increased and TV programming became dominated by Olympic competitions, the snapping up of merchandise could indicate a softening of sentiment in Tokyo and elsewhere.
"After watching an event, I became excited," said a 47-year-old man who visited an official merchandise store in the central Japan city of Nagoya to buy a present for his child.
The store sometimes saw days with no sales at all last year. But on July 23, when the Olympics formally kicked off, it saw over 100 customers making purchases.
The situation is similar in other stores across the country.
In Sapporo, on Japan's northernmost island of Hokkaido where the marathon and race walk events will take place over the final four days of the Olympics, an official outlet did not see many customers when it first opened in May, but the number picked up in time for the start of the 17-day games.
A store in the western Japan city of Osaka said it saw fewer than 10 customers per day about a month ago, but the number jumped nearly 10 times after the Olympics began.
According to the Osaka store, keyrings with pictograms of the Olympic sports such as basketball and judo are among the most popular goods, as performers in navy and white costumes forming poses to match the pictograms during the opening ceremony garnered global attention.
"If Japan keeps winning medals, maybe more people will visit (the store)," said the store's manager.© KYODO
John Noun
People are like children. Getting excited after watching one event on TV. Dear god.
blue
@John Noun
It's a Kyodo article. Take it with a 1-ton block of salt.
Jim
Oh look how good Olympics are for the economy - NOT
How about businesses of Izakaya, restaurants which are targeted and suffering since the start?
Another PR news to highlight how Japanese people are shifting their views about Olympics once it has started as predicted by our deal leader
And then these jokers wonder why residents are not staying indoors and venturing outdoors - you cannot make this kind mixed messaging even if you tried otherwise...
John Noun
@blue
Haha. Ok!
tamanegi
A big sports store in downtown Osaka had heavily discounted all of their Olympic souvenirs back in winter & spring. They couldn't give it away so some of it ended up in UFO catchers in the game center on the upper floor.
shogun36
Better jack up the prices and sell em all right now, because in about ten days, all the bandwagon fans will be over it.
Simian Lane
Olympic merchandise selling well as Japan's medal haul grows
this is really cute
O'Brien
It's hard to imagine that the authors of this piece are so tone deaf that they don't realise how it makes Japan, and Japanese people, look to the outside world, at least some of whom presumably frequent this site.
"The Japanese people were largely against the Olympics. Then Japan won lots of medals, so the people bought lots of merchandise and said that the Olympics were wonderful".
I mean, to borrow an internet phrase, srsly?
NOMINATION
People race out to buy stuff then a year later you find all that stuff at thrift stores.
M3M3M3
Needless to say there were better mascot options available. One of many mistakes by the organizers.
vendingmachinemusic
Dentsu comes up with the best marketing and press strategies. They are such clever folks overthere.
Kobe White Bar Owner
this article was paid for by….
Chico3
I’m surprised that there aren’t any talento going around like children promoting the memorabilia while saying “suge!” or “eeeeh! Kawaii!”
kurisupisu
Only in Japan does 2 meters mean 2 millimeters
Just pack them in and never mind the risk of infection as long as the money keeps on flowing…
Reckless
Japan is doing very well and should be proud. Australia also punching above its weight as usual.
Arrrgh-Type
And who profits from all of these merchandise sales? Certainly not the average taxpayers of Japan and Tokyo, who will be expected to foot the gargantuan bill for these Olympics. What a complete racket.
Kentarogaijin
The more Japan gets medals the more the anti-olympian pettiness grow in the hearts of the whiners..
Easy Mister Mature.. People get excited because they are alive and have emotions, some of these emotions can be found by watching TV, people can be happy with simple things, that is to be a human..
Do you have a happy life??...