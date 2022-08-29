Olympus to sell microscope business to U.S. fund Bain for $3 bil

Olympus Corp said Monday it will sell its microscope unit to U.S. investment fund Bain Capital for 427.67 billion yen ($3.1 billion), focusing on its more promising medical equipment operations.

The major Japanese optical equipment maker's sale of its original business that continued for more than 100 years comes as it has sought to restructure itself since being hit by an investment loss cover-up scandal that surfaced in 2011.

Olympus, founded in 1919 as a microscope manufacturer, said it will sell all its stake in its science-centered subsidiary Evident Corp to Bain Capital through a special purpose company, with the sale expected to be finalized by January next year.

The unit also manufactures devices such as industrial endoscopes and X-ray analyzers.

As part of efforts to reshape itself into a medical technology firm, Olympus divested its money-losing camera business in 2021 while it spun off Evident in April this year, with an eye to selling the subsidiary.

Evident, based in Nagano Prefecture, had around 4,000 employees at home and abroad as of June. For the business year through March 2022, it logged sales of 119.1 billion yen and an operating profit of 17.5 billion yen.

Olympus said it plans to post a capital gain from the sale in the January-March quarter next year, though the exact amount has yet to be finalized.

For the business year through March, the company forecasts its net profit to rise 48.6 percent from the previous year to 172 billion yen on sales of 1.02 trillion yen, up 17.3 percent.

© KYODO