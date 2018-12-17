Polled economists say Japan should raise sales tax above 10% to fund welfare costs:

Japan should raise its sales tax above the planned 10 percent to cope with increased social welfare costs as the population ages and declines, most economists in a Reuters poll said, with some recommending it should be over 20 percent.
Most economists also said the government's plan to allow more foreign workers into the country to alleviate a labour crunch would be positive for the economy because it would fill that gap.
Due to a declining birthrate and one of the world's highest average longevity, about 28 percent of Japan's population is 65 or older. That's projected to swell to more than 35 percent by 2040, straining the country's social security and health insurance systems.
To help fund those ballooning costs, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government plans to lift the sales tax to 10 percent in October from 8 percent - barring an economic shock.
Doing so is risky because Japan's economy was hurt in 2014, the last time the sales tax was hiked, but many economists said 10 percent wasn't enough.
"To proceed with restoring fiscal health, raising the sales tax further in the future is unavoidable," said Harumi Taguchi, principal economist at IHS Markit. "But at the same time it requires to reform social security and cut other government spending."
Out of 32 economists polled, 23 said it should be raised above 10 percent.
Asked to pick an appropriate level, ten chose between 11-15 percent, eight said between 16-20 percent and five more said between 21-25 percent, the Dec. 3-13 poll showed.
Four said 10 percent was an appropriate level and three said it should be cut to 5 percent, the survey found.
In a major policy shift, Japan enacted a law last week to let in more foreign, blue-collar workers to ease a labor shortage that is particularly acute in construction and nursing, despite criticism it was too hastily crafted and risked exposing workers to exploitation.
The poll found 28 of 37 economists saying the move, which will allow up to 345,000 foreign blue-collar workers into the country, would be positive for the economy.
But some said society needed more time to become accepting of foreign workers. Homogeneity and social order are highly prized in Japan, so some worry an influx of foreigners will worsen public safety and disrupt daily life.
Some analysts cautioned the move could cause companies to spend less on labor-saving equipment.
"Over the mid- to long-term, we are worried that an increase in the number of low-paid foreign workers would push down labor costs, thus incentives for firms' investment on labor-saving and automation could decline," said Yosuke Yasui, senior economist at Japan Research Institute.
Economists expect the Bank of Japan to keep its pledge to guide short-term interest rates at minus 0.1 percent and long-term rates around zero percent at least until mid-2020, the poll showed.
Most analysts surveyed predicted the BOJ will scale down its stimulus steps for its next action, which won't happen until sometime in 2020 or later.
"With the consumption tax hike coming up and core inflation showing no signs of moving upwards, any tightening measures still seem far away," said Bjørn Tangaa Sillemann, an analyst at Danske Bank.
The economy will grow 0.9 percent during this fiscal year to March 2019, down slightly from the previous prediction of 1.0 percent, the poll showed.
Next October's planned sales tax hike will hurt the economy in the short term, economists said, predicting a sharp 3.2 percent annual rate of contraction in the fourth quarter and growth of 0.4 percent in the first quarter in 2020.
But for the fiscal year through March 2020, the economy will likely muster 0.8 percent growth.
Some economists responded to the survey before revised growth data for the third quarter was released.
The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, is expected to rise 0.9 percent in the current fiscal year, the poll showed.
Core CPI is seen rising even less next fiscal year - 0.7 percent - in projections that exclude the effects of the tax hike, meaning the BOJ's target for achieving 2 percent inflation remains as elusive as ever.
In last month's poll, they projected core CPI would average 0.9 percent next fiscal year.
Yubaru
Be it lasts longer, and not to mention the "spike" that will come prior to the rise!
Concerned Citizen
This economic crisis is the result of a whole generation of Japanese putting short term economic gain ahead of long term planning by working hard but having a very low birthrate. Now many of those aged parents don't have adult children to care for them and collectively there are not enough tax payers to support the elderly and the rest of govt budgetary needs.
Let this be a lesson to us all. Bearing children is not only a beautiful thing but it also helps ensure there's someone to care for you when you age and contributes to an economicly healthy society. Any society that minimizes and fails to support parenthood and childbearing will eventually have hell to pay.
commanteer
20 plus percent consumption tax and mass immigration creating what will be second class citizens under the law? Sounds like a great idea. And all to prop up a scheme that clearly no longer works and will eventually collapse no matter how much they destroy the country trying to prop it up.
That's part of the problem with pampered boys like Abe. The older generation just want their old age to be as comfortable as possible until they die. Who cares about the younger generations, right?
M3M3M3
Let me guess, the 9 who disagree are not on the government payroll at public universities? Beyond some basic truths about supply/demand and comparative advantage, modern economics is largely a pseudoscience. Imagine if only 23 out of 32 doctors agreed that smoking is unhealthy, or only 23 out of 32 astronomers could agree on the earth's distance from the sun.
Roger Jolly
Probably they should reform the heath care system and making it a bit more consistent and only for serious issues, like in the rest of the world: there are more clinics, dentist and medicine stores than convenient stores in Tokyo. Dentists asks you to go at least 3-4 times to do a job that abroad it takes one quick session, just to receive from the government the 70% free-of-charge that the patinet pays with the insurance); people sldo keep on frequenting hospitals and clinics for a cold just to have for free even the basic medications they could buy at every corner relatively cheaply; no action taken on a systematic level to reduce pollen producing trees in Japan, which doom half of the population in Spring and other seasons, charging again the health system. Politicians in this country are incompetent: the only think they can do is taking money and rising taxes (and asking US support, when China step on their feet).
vic.M
What welfare ?
mph-1212
Or they could just cut back spending on so many useless things. Just a thought. But hey while we're talking about taxes, don't stop at 10%, lets just make it a cool 100% rate. Because it's fun having to pay double the price.
jcapan
I stopped by a drugstore the other day looking for melatonin--no, she said, you have to get a prescription for that. For melatonin!? Decent painkillers, nope. Good allergy medicine, nope. I understand we don't want meth-houses in Japan, but the routine medications that you have to visit a doctor for in this country are what irritates me.
Matt Hartwell
I think sales taxes will continue to rise quite a lot globally. They give you a nice broad base that is hard for people to avoid especially if there are no carve outs.
A 1% hike can make a significant different to government budgets.
Especially as it seems its still all too easy to dodge company taxes in an age where we see the development of these mega multinationals with operations around the globe. Plus you have this global race to the bottom to offer tax incentives, subsidies etc for setting up business.
Ireland is a prime example. Singapore another one.
If you're a government with an aging population, like virtually all of them are now (apart from Africa), then you have to raise funds somehow. I think sales taxes and automation taxes will be very much in vogue going forward.
kohakuebisu
Sales taxes are very easy to collect and efficient. They penalize the poor, but countermeasures can be taken, like leaving them off essentials.
In answer to "what welfare?", if you have an under three in public childcare and pay 30,000 yen a month, you are getting welfare to the tune of at least 100,000 a month. For a baby, it will be closer to 150,000 a month. That's a lot of welfare. I'm not against it, only the idea, which some people have, that 30,000 a month is somehow enough for someone else to look after a baby for 200 hours with meals provided. Someone else is paying and that money has to come from somewhere.
Pie charts show that welfare costs the Japanese government way more than infrastructure, the bridges to nowhere. Japan could stop all infrastructure spending and still have a massive deficit.
JeffLee
Corporations recently got a tax cut even while they were raking in the highest profits in modern history. Rescind these cuts and lessen the burden on consumers, since our spending accounts for 60% of GDP, while corporations are using much of their windfall on share buybacks and higher dividend payouts.
Hello Kitty 321
Every time there has been a rise in the consumption tax it has been for 'welfare', but afterwards the money is always used for something else.
haloerika
Welfare? Really? Or miltary?
wanderlust
Do as other countries do, higher basic consumption tax, but exempt food, baby and childrens' goods, education materials, medicines, and a few other deserving items, so that those with lower incomes are not hit with a massive burden.
Do the hustle
Slap these economists! The original 3% sales sales tax hike was supposed to subsidize the welfare and pay off the national debt, which never happened and has been quickly forgotten. The further 2% increase has been earmarked for the same purpose, which is very doubtful. Now, these idiots want more sales tax to support welfare? I’m in my 50’s and am already paying over 40% of my salary in taxes, health insurance and pension, plus the soon to be 10% commodities tax. Where the heck do my taxes go? The local city hall is a derelict and filthy building. The parks are never maintained. The roads are a flipping joke. Half of the streets still have no lighting. Yet, these wankers have just increased city tax by 3%. I’m sure the vast majority of the taxes people pay are only used to pad the salaries of those with enough seniorority to enforce a tax hike.
Reckless
Once the sales tax reaches a threshold the black market will expand and defeat any future gains. Japan needs to follow the money: big corporations, old people and real estate owners.
taj
Cut the number of Diet members by half. Think of all the savings. Their salaries, their staff salaries, all the housing allowances in Tokyo for members and staff, their transportation and other expenses, their cushy pension plans, etc, etc, etc. ...
Insane Wayne
I think they should make a 15% sales tax on luxury items like Starbucks coffee , LP records and any clothing which costs above 5.000 yen.