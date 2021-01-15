Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Popular Japanese pub chain shuts 20% of its locations due to virus

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Japanese owner of several popular pub chains said it was shutting down 20% of its bars in Tokyo, saying the latest lockdown measures made it difficult to keep them open.

Monteroza, which owns the Shirokiya and Uotami pub chains known for their inexpensive food and all-you-can-drink menus, said it was closing 61 of its 337 locations in Tokyo.

Japan declared a second state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic in areas including Tokyo earlier this month, asking restaurants and bars to close by 8 p.m. and urging people to stay home.

"At this rate, the survival of our business is in jeopardy. We have around 20,000 employees including part-time workers, and it will be difficult to maintain their employment," the privately-owned company said in a statement.

Monteroza said that as a large business, it was unlikely to qualify for the payments being planned for small bars and restaurants as part of a government rescue package.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

This pandemic isn’t just about restaurants and bars. Time to throw some money at all small businesses and everyone else who has suffered income losses. Then give the bill to China.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Your Winter Guide To Hand Care

Savvy Tokyo

6 Types of Eikaiwa Students and How to Handle Them

GaijinPot Blog

Yamagata

GaijinPot Travel

Nature

Zao Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘He Gave Me Money’

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Morioka

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #113: Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Coronavirus Situation in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Community Support

Tango Therapy Brings Joy To Seniors And Unite Generations

Savvy Tokyo