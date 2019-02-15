Renault's revenue, net profit down in 2018

French carmaker Renault said Thursday its revenues were down 2.3 percent to 57.4 billion euros ($64.9 billion) last year, announcing its financial results in the wake of former chairman Carlos Ghosn's downfall.
Renault said its net profit was down too, to 3.45 billion euros, compared to 5.3 billion euros the previous year.
Renault justified the loss in net income by "a decline from Nissan's contribution." Renault has a 43.4-percent stake in the Japanese firm.
Renault chief executive Thierry Bollore, however, lauded a "strong performance, despite the business environment deterioration."
The French car maker said the downturn in sales to partners was mainly because of a withdrawal from the Iranian market and to the decline in diesel sales.
The company noted that the loss in revenue was because of differences in exchange rates.
Ghosn, the face and driving force for the alliance among Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi, has been detained in Tokyo since November. He has been charged with falsifying financial reports in under-reporting compensation and breach of trust in having Nissan Motor Co. shoulder investment losses and paying a Saudi businessman.
His arrest has rocked the alliance, which is reshaping its management. Renault's new chairman, Jean-Dominique Senard, is set to meet with Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa during a trip to Japan this week to discuss the future of their partnership.
Renault said earlier this week it won't pay Ghosn millions of euros in compensation. Renault also canceled shares granted to Ghosn from 2015 to 2018, which were subject to his continued presence at Renault. The board noted "that such condition is not met, thereby triggering the loss of Mr. Ghosn's rights to the definitive acquisition of such shares."
A spokeswoman from Renault said around 450,000 shares will be canceled. At the current share price of around 57 euros ($64), that is worth almost 26 million euros ($30 million).
vinarius@pm.catv.ne.jp
Now, from a business point of view, this move for Renault is not very positive and if Renault have the brains to think in a business way, Renault did exactly as Nissan Japan wanted. They ' killed ' their best general. Now they not only got a Japanese Back-stabber but lost money as well. May I know , with all the brains at Renault ,
how did they fall into such a trap ???. In a business move Nissan got Renault's general & reduce their pay out to Renault as well. Hey, WHERE IS THE FUN HERE ???.
AramaTaihenNoYouDidnt
Compliments of Nissan BOD & Upper Management.
Serrano
Better get Ghosn out of jail and back into Renault, eh?
vinarius@pm.catv.ne.jp
Yes, Carlos better be out of jail as soon as possible. Who knows what people will do at Nissan ???.It is great that Renault decline Nissan plan to elect a chairman for Nissan Japan. Imagine using hard earned share-holders money to do , what those people like saikawa wants. Pls do not use our money. Renault , pls put aside yr personal wars with Carlos and put Carlos back to work. At least, we know , what Carlos may have done. But if u compare him to trump, what Carlos have done is peanuts. By the way, the head lines ..............New Renault chairman meets saikawa, is no more interesting to us, Japanese share-holders. it is just old Japanese style to say, look, how Great I am, I met a French man. The new Japanese young people , esp investors, think in this way, what do u think, u met, so what ???,saikawa. this must be a joke, we all speak, write & understands English. who do u take us for ???.