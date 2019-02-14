Renault scraps Ghosn's $34 mil deferred and severance pay

Renault said it had scrapped 30 million euros ($34 million) in deferred and severance pay to former boss Carlos Ghosn, forced out last month following his arrest for suspected financial misconduct at Japanese affiliate Nissan.
Backed by the French government, its biggest shareholder, the carmaker's board agreed on Wednesday to withdraw 25.9 million euros in deferred and performance pay for 2014-18 and waive a non-compete clause worth another 4-5 million euros, approving a proposal that had been reported earlier by Reuters.
The payout to Ghosn, who remains in a Japanese detention centre awaiting trial, was "subject to his presence within Renault", the company said in a statement.
"The board unanimously notes that such condition is not met, thereby triggering the loss of Mr Ghosn's rights."
Ghosn, 64, was ousted as Nissan chairman soon after his November arrest, and has since been indicted along with Nissan and a fellow director for failing to disclose more than $80 million in 2010-18 compensation he had arranged to be paid later. He denies the deals were illegal or required disclosure.
The scandal, triggered by a Nissan internal investigation, initially strained its alliance with with 43.4 percent-owner Renault, which continued to back Ghosn until he was forced to resign as chairman and CEO last month.
Renault appointed new Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard on Jan. 24 and last week passed evidence to prosecutors that the company had paid part of Ghosn's 2016 wedding costs - in a first case of his suspected misconduct at the French carmaker.
Ghosn's representatives say he was unaware the 50,000 euro rental of a palace within the Chateau de Versailles grounds had been charged to Renault, and now plans to repay it.
If left intact, Ghosn's golden parachute could have been politically explosive in France, where President Macron is battling "yellow vest" street protests over low pay and inequality.
Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire had asked the government's lead board representative at Renault to "ensure that Mr Ghosn's compensation is cut as much as possible", a ministry official said on Wednesday.
"We've always been against excessive pay," the official said. "It's not about the presumption of innocence but ethics and decency."
The board approved committee proposals to cancel variable and performance pay in the form of 455,658 shares in the company, according to resolutions seen by Reuters. Renault shares were up 0.3 percent at 56.93 euros as of 1404 GMT.
It also agreed to "waive Mr. Ghosn's non-compete commitment and, consequently, not to pay the corresponding compensation", Renault said - adding that a decision on his 2018 pay package would be taken separately at a March 15 board meeting.
The carmaker is due to present its full-year earnings on Thursday, as Senard travels to Tokyo for talks with Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa and Japanese officials.© Click For Restrictions - https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html
21 Comments
Login to comment
zones2surf
If it is about excessive pay, why was it approved at the time? Clearly the original package WAS approved and the government's legal representative would have been aware of it.
Clearly the government didn't object when the package was first approved.
Which means this has everything to do with domestic politics in France right now. Given what is going on with the yellow vest movement, I am sure the government felt pressured to act.
I am assuming this will end up in court in France, at which point a French judge may uphold the contract / remuneration. In which case, the government can claim that they tried but they have to respect the courts and all of that.
Just a guess.
kurisupisu
Plenty of people taking advantage of Mr Ghosn’s incarceration to kick him while he is down.....
Ganbare Japan!
The French are finally catching up with Japan in punishing Ghosn for his sins. It seems he had his finger in every pie. Truth is all coming out.
Northernlife
They are all jumping on board this one...
keywest
It is ashame these people have no ethic from Japan to France they are all in cohort to covered up their own mistake.I believe Ghson never even force them to pay ,they do it willingly from the three automaker alliance .Now they try to kick the hotpotato to Ghson since he is incarcerated no way to fight ,especially in the Japanese justice system ,even with money very tough uphill fight .I hope he win and come back to bring the truth of colluding within the board. Get those unrepentant jackass.
JBird
The media always seems add enough spin that it's difficult to understand the original intent. It's true Renault is not compensating Ghosn for the amount stated but the article doesn't explain the amount is for a non-compete clause that was always optional and the the remaining 90% of the total is actually a value for an option on performance shares not actually cash. The performance shares also come with the stipulation that Ghosn be present at Renault when he resigns which, due to Japan's hostage justice system, is impossible.
Renault did say
Renault is trying to balance their domestic troubles and the Ghosn situation. It'll be interesting to see how it all works out.
Kenji Fujimori
Saikawa and the Nissan conspirators are no different to yakuza for extortion of LEGALLY ENTITLED pay theft
Will Goode
It just happens to be a bad time for the French Government and a bad time for the vehicle manufacturers, so the time of excess pay for Ghosn and many CEOs is over, but I still don't like to see him in jail over this.
AgentX
Because of Japan's backward justice system, and the fact that it has now caused Ghosn heavy financial loss, if Japan cannot find him guilty Ghosn may now have grounds to subpoena the Japanese government to the tune off many millions (of his personal losses while being unnecessarily confined).
Luckily for Japan, if that event were to occur:
a) Japan doesn't have the US type litigious legal system, AND
b) Japan can just put a kangaroo court together within minutes and find themselves "innocent" of such allegations.
Japan had better hope they can pin this on him, lest they brace for some severe damage when Ghosn is released. Can't wait to see what happens.
Ex_Res
The French are finally catching up with Japan in punishing Ghosn for his sins. It seems he had his finger in every pie. Truth is all coming out.
No truth has come out at all yet, he has not even been to trail.
The only truth that we know up to now is that Japanese law is not fit for purpose.
Brian Wheway
"Renault said it had scrapped 30 million euros ($34 million) in deferred and severance pay to former boss Carlos Ghosn, forced out last month following his arrest for suspected financial misconduct at Japanese affiliate Nissan."
IF, Mr Ghosn, is found innocent, will the French Renault co have to reinstate the original payout as in their teams/agreement?
tinawatanabe
maybe it was Ghosn who approved it, and other execs were too afraid to say anything.
vinarius@pm.catv.ne.jp
How shameless can it be.......................taking down a man's life , just not to pay him ???. Talking abt borrowing a knife, Nissan had done what we have seen every day for 32 years. Kill a man for money but do not dirty yr own hands. Very sorry, no wise people will believe Nissan anymore. Talk abt bad actions, this is now a world's moral problem & human rights problem. Good Luck. All 3 car companies have lost more than money. low esteemed is no more for the future.
Open Minded
Cynical game from the French government to calm down the yellow vests unrest.
Severance package scarped for absenteeism (!).
If Ghosn is convinced guilty the French government wins, if Ghosn is released not guilty he will get judicial compensation, which will not be understood as "salary" and the government wins again.
Cynical!
Ex_Res
maybe it was Ghosn who approved it, and other execs were too afraid to say anything.
"Maybe" does not exist in the language of first world countries courts. "Beyond reasonable doubt" does.
I can see that when it comes to "rule of law", Japan has a long way to go to being first world.
Akie
Obviously, something is terribly wrong.
tinawatanabe
Ex_Res, I said "Maybe" because it was about France.
Ex_Res
Ex_Res, I said "Maybe" because it was about France.
Same legal principles apply in France. "Maybe" is not admissible court language without evidence.
AramaTaihenNoYouDidnt
One outcome may be that the French government trades Ghosn's personal freedom for a weakened say in how Nissan is run. In particular, Renault has 43.4% voting shares in Nissan and these may be permitted to be partially or fully revoked. If so, Ghosn will be released, returning to France to run Renault, and it's unlikely he will step foot in Japan again. If this was to happen, people wouldn't be surprised that Ghosn once back in France would sue Nissan there (or the USA or UK) for unfair dismissal. This could be quite lucrative for him, as Mr. Woodford, the former CEO of Olympus found out. Woodford reportedly received about US$10m for his troubles. It leaves to believe Ghosn should be able to ask triple that amount. Doing so would also offer some measure of vindication.
mmwkdw
Seems in Japan in order to be successful as a Foreigner, you need to keep your head down and don't draw attention to yourself.
Ex_Res
Seems in Japan in order to be successful as a Foreigner, you need to keep your head down and don't draw attention to yourself.
Very true indeed. But remember, when you go to extend your visa, the immigration office detest successful foreigners.
And don't forget, immigration is under the Ministry of Justice.