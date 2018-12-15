Ruling bloc endorses tax breaks on cars, homes; fiscal reform in doubt

Lawmakers from Japan’s ruling coalition say the government will give tax breaks to car buyers to offset a sales tax hike planned for next year, amid the looming threat of steep tariffs on Japanese auto exports to the United States.
In its annual tax code revisions, the ruling bloc also approved tax cuts on housing mortgages, out of fear an increase in the sales tax from 8 percent to 10 percent in October 2019 could cause sales of big-ticket items to slump.
“We decided to take considerable steps to level off the impact on cars and housing - two main pillars of consumption - from the planned sales tax hike,” Yoichi Miyazawa, tax panel head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, told reporters.
The tax breaks underscore Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s will to spend big to avoid a repeat of the economic downturn caused by the April 2014 sales tax hike to 8 percent from 5 percent, as he is putting fiscal reform on the backburner.
Abe has twice postponed the planned hike to 10 percent. But he has vowed to go ahead this time by taking “more than enough steps” to cushion the impact and to level off a surged in demand before the hike and a pullback afterward.
The auto tax breaks target those who buy cars after the hike kicks in. Automobile tax, which is imposed on car owners, will be cut by 4,500 yen a unit. That is expected to reduce national tax revenue by 53 billion yen a year, Miyazawa said.
Tax breaks on mortgages will be extended from 10 years to 13 years for those entering a home purchase contract and moving into their new housing between October 2019 and the end of 2020. This will mean the loss of national and local tax income of 114 billion yen a year, he added.
Friday’s tax-code revision comes a few days after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose steep tariffs on imports of Japanese and European cars, saying this would depend on trade negotiations with them.
Japan’s biggest automakers and components suppliers fear they could take a severe hit if Washington follows through on proposals to hike tariffs on autos and auto parts to 25 percent.
Abe and Trump agreed in September to start trade talks in an arrangement that appeared, temporarily at least, to protect Japanese automakers from further tariffs on their exports, which make up about two-thirds of Japan’s $69 billion trade surplus with the United States.
On top of tax cuts, Abe’s government is considering large fiscal spending when it later this month draws up its budget draft for the fiscal year beginning in April. Analysts expect the proposed budget to top 100 trillion yen for the first time.
The tax code revisions will be sent to parliament for approval by the end of March.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
nandakandamanda
The smaller the engine the bigger the tax break, on a sliding scale, but not for those already owning such a car, my wife says.
kurisupisu
Only the wealthy or country dwellers buy cars and as for owning a house?
Anything decent is far too expensive and as for passing it on?
Not a chance as the inheritance tax is too high!!!!
How about zeroing tax on food and books and internet companies?
ifd66
Great timing. Just as CO24 ends and the need to cut CO2 is ever more urgent.
This government are now encouraging more people to drive and buy new houses - rather than renovate some of the 8 million homes lying empty AND as population is falling.
Beyond ridiculous.
Slickdrifter
will be cut by 4,500 yen a unit.-Laughable. What a joke. Abenomics for you.
jiji Xx
we'll do a tax hike..... except that would be too simple...... so maybe we should think about changing our mind.... maybe.... but then..... Mmmmm..... let's just make it as confusing as possible, then maybe, just maybe, people won't notice the confidence trick.....
SOP in the land of the definite maybe.......
Jandworld
Do taxes make countries?
Better beware next year.
gogogo
Yes because we all should give our money to car companies and construction companies to "help" the economy.
Michael G
Stop taxing food.
Jandworld
Taxes on food?
Arrrgh-Type
A 2% increase in consumption tax is going to hit a lot harder for everyday things like food and utilities, not one-time purchases like a house or a car. But I guess that wouldn't occur to a lot of these silver-spoon politicians. The average Taro gets squeezed once again.
Do the hustle
so, they offset the tax increase by lowering taxes on commodities bought with disposable income. Perhaps someone needs to give these twits a good old face slap and remind them that, due to their economic policies people do not have disposable income.
Ah_so
I'm not sure if a tax can make a country, but I suspect you missed an adjective like "better " or "happier".
In that case, the answer is apparently "yes".
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2018/03/these-are-the-happiest-countries-in-the-world/
GW
I seriously don't know whether to laugh or CRY reading this BS!
bearandrodent
For those that have a choice, moving to a lower tax (income, sales, inheritance, etc.) will automatically increase your after tax income. Just saying...
M3M3M3
Typical government power grab. They raise taxes on everyone and then decide which industries and individuals will be given a tax break.
Schopenhauer
A used Rover mini car costs 2.18 million yen? This must be a new car. Still, a very expensive used car.
FizzBit
This doesn’t help me since I will never buy a brand new car or a brand new house with its cheap prefabricated materials, no insulation, and a 3 square meter area for my car, BBQ, work shed, storage shed and a chicken coop.
Scrote
I don't have, or want, a car and the home is already paid for so these measures will make no difference to me. Still, we're getting a whopping 0.2% pay rise next year, leaving me only 1.8% worse off after the tax hike. And they wonder why consumption is falling.