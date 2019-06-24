Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Scandal-hit Nomura wins shareholder approval for re-appointment of CEO

TOKYO

Nomura Holdings Inc won shareholder approval on Monday for the re-appointment of its chief executive officer, after an influential proxy advisor had recommended a vote against the move due to an information leakage incident.

Japan’s financial watchdog last month ordered the country’s largest investment bank and brokerage to improve its business practices as it had improperly handled market information.

Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc had urged shareholders not to support the re-appointment of Koji Nagai, who became the group CEO in 2012.

