Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

September real wages rise for first time in nine months

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's inflation-adjusted real wages rose in September for the first time in nine months, government data showed, offering a glimmer of hope for a recovery in consumer spending - although an Oct 1 sales tax hike and global slowdown cloud the outlook.

The data could support the view of the government and the central bank that a tight labour market should push up wages, stoking a virtuous cycle of household income gains and pick-up in private consumption, which will in turn accelerate inflation.

More than six years of massive monetary stimulus by the Bank of Japan has failed to accelerate inflation to its elusive 2% target, as tepid wage growth and tame consumer spending have kept a lid on prices despite the tightest job market in decades.

Labour ministry data out on Friday showed real wages, a key gauge of households' purchasing power, rose 0.6% in the year to September, up for the first time since the end of last year, as nominal wage growth outpaced consumer prices.

Nominal total cash earnings rose 0.8% in the year to September, up for the first time in three months, it showed.

A solid growth in pay for full-time workers amid a labour crunch and a 14.2% gain in special pay, including one-off bonuses, more than offset an increase in low-wage part-timers.

"Our assessment remains unchanged that wages are rising gradually. We cannot be complacent but must watch a trend over time," a labour ministry official told Reuters.

Regular pay - or base salary, which makes up most of the total cash earnings and determines a wage trend - rose 0.5% year-on-year in September, the data showed.

Overtime pay, a barometer of strength in corporate activity, stood flat in September from a year earlier, likely reflecting the government's "work-style reform" drive on corporate Japan to curb notorious long working-hours.

Revelations this year that labour ministry officials used faulty polling methods, which forced revisions, cast doubt on the accuracy of the ministry's wage data from 2004 to 2017.

The flaw has made it harder to gauge the actual wage trend.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019. Click For Restrictions - https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

Japan’s Top 10 Beauty Products: What We Found Out

Savvy Tokyo

Spot the Kanji for Good and Evil in Everyday Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Study Japanese in An Enchanting Winter Wonderland in Rural Northern Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Unique Things I Found While Thrifting in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 45, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

The 8 Types Of Men You’ll Meet On Japanese Dating Sites

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining