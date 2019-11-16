Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS file
business

Seven & I shares surge on plan to cut 3,000 jobs, shut stores

0 Comments
TOKYO

Shares of Japan's Seven & I Holdings Co rose nearly 6% on Friday after the retail group said it will shut or relocate nearly 1,000 7-Eleven convenience stores and cut about 3,000 jobs as part of a group-wide restructuring.

The company said it will also lower franchise fees at its 7-Eleven convenience stores and offer owners more assistance to keep them open 24 hours, a move likely to hit margins.

The company has faced complaints by franchise owners, some of whom were forced to keep working amid massive snowstorms or in the wake of a family death, attracting nationwide attention and scrutiny from regulators.

It also announced on Thursday that it will accelerate closures of some Ito-Yokado supermarkets as well as poor-performing department stores under the Sogo and Seibu brands.

As a result, the company plans to cut around 3,000 jobs throughout the group over the next few years. It workforce totaled 144,628 employees as of end-February.

Seven & I Holdings reiterated its forecast of a rise 2% in annual operating profit to 420 billion yen ($3.89 billion), putting it on track for a its ninth consecutive year of record earnings.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 41, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Sex Isn’t Fun Anymore!”

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Culture

5 Classic Japanese Horror Movies You Must Watch

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 12-14

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What Do Japanese People Think About Japan’s Return to Commercial Whaling?

GaijinPot Blog

Hot springs

Kuroyu Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Families

Undokai: Behind The Scenes Of A Japanese Primary School Sports Day

Savvy Tokyo