Sharp halves full-year profit forecast

TOKYO

Sharp Corp, an Apple Inc supplier, cut its full-year profit forecast by 48% on Friday, as demand for technology devices took a hit from the coronavirus outbreak.

Sharp, which makes sensors, camera modules and screens for Apple's iPhones, expected annual operating profit in the year ended in March to come in at 52 billion yen ($489 million), down from its previous forecast of 100 billion yen.

The company, a unit of Taiwan's Foxconn, said the coronavirus outbreak hurt operations of its suppliers, disrupted production and distribution of components and hit sales.

Net profit is seen at 20 billion yen, down 75% from its earlier forecast of 80 billion yen.

