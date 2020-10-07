Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Singapore Airlines to resume flight to Fukuoka in November

0 Comments
TOKYO

Singapore Airlines Group said Tuesday it will resume its service connecting Singapore and Japan's Fukuoka next month after seven and a half months of hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The flight resumption on Nov 5 follows phased relaxations in entry restrictions for people traveling between the two countries that have begun in September.

The once-a-week flight will connect the two cities on Thursdays.

Starting in November, Singapore Airlines Ltd will also expand the route serving Singapore-Narita from three flights a week to five, while also increasing the route between Singapore and Kansai, a major airport in western Japan, from two flights per week to five.

The airline will fly six flights to Narita per week from December.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese with Kumon Now!

Now is the time to get a head start on your Japanese studies while at home.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Cities

Fujisato

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #100: Epic Japanese Kitchen Fails

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Make Your Own KitKat at Miyashita Park’s KitKat Chocolatory

GaijinPot Blog

Calling all Social Media Lovers: JNTO Influencer Seminar Now Accepting Applications

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

2020 Halloween Afternoon Tea and Buffets in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Adventures

A Family Hike From Mt Mitake To Mt Hinode

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 39, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For October 10-11

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

10 Anime With Compelling Female Characters to Enjoy

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: For Taking the Shinkansen

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Kanagawa—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog