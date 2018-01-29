Sojitz, 18 restaurateurs open Japanese food venue in Malaysian mall

Japanese trading house Sojitz Corp has opened a large dining venue lined with 18 restaurants in a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur amid the growing popularity of Japanese cuisine in Malaysia.

J's Gate Dining, with a floor space of nearly 2,500 square meters, was designed and managed by Sojitz Retail Management Sdn. Bhd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Tokyo-based firm. It features sushi, udon and soba noodles, various rice bowls, teppanyaki food grilled on an iron plate, and sweets.

Among the 18 Japanese outlets, 14 are advancing into the Southeast Asian nation for the first time. Sojitz unveiled the site to media representatives and guests last week. All restaurants are scheduled to fully open by early March, the trading house said.

The dining space with a total of 746 seats, including some in a common eating area, is located in the Lot 10 shopping complex, which also houses "Isetan The Japan Store," a retail outlet specializing in Japanese lifestyle products and services, located in the capital's busiest entertainment district of Bukit Bintang.

The introduction of the authentic restaurateurs' group is part of efforts by YTL Corp, a local conglomerate and the operator of the mall, to attract more families to the complex.

Lee Chuen Chuen, marketing, advertising and promotion manager of Sojitz Retail Management, said in an interview with NNA that the company found "Malaysians like to enjoy Japanese cuisine compared with other foreign cuisines."

Naohiro Kawata, chief operating officer of Plenus & MK Malaysia Sdn Bhd, the operator of Japanese teishoku (set meal) restaurant YAYOI in Malaysia, said Sojitz led his company to expand business in the predominantly Muslim country after Singapore and other nations such as Thailand and the Philippines.

YAYOI offers meals from 15 to 42 ringgit (about $3.8 to $10.7), promoting more chicken meals as "Malaysians prefer chicken to other meats compared with those in Thailand and Singapore," Kawata said.

Naoki Yokoyama, executive officer of Sojitz, said facilities with a similar concept may be available in Southeast Asia in the next five to 10 years.

© KYODO